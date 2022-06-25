Series and movies where you can admire Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Miguel Ángel Silvestre is a Spanish actor who has conquered the audience with his roles in different films and series. Here we make a count of the best characters of him.

The actor Miguel Angel Silvestre is originally from Castellón de la Plana, Spainand throughout his career he has been able to collaborate in all kinds of series Y filmswhere we have seen his talent also in gay characters. These are the productions where you can find this heartthrob.

Series with Miguel Ángel Silvestre

sense8 (The Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski, 2015)

sense8 was one of the Netflix’s most ambitious series. The production recorded scenes in 8 countries. In it we had the opportunity to see Michelangelo in a gay character called Lito Rodriguez. For the development of history it was necessary that Silvestre was a couple of the Mexican Alfonso Herrerawho gave life to Hernando Fuentes. Several years have passed since the premiere of this series and fans continue to remember the couple of Lito and Hernando. LOOK WHEN AN ACTOR OF SENSE8 HE CAME OUT OF THE CLOSET AND GAVE AN EMOTIONAL MESSAGE.

Velvet (Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, 2014)

Velvet was a telenovela produced by Atresmedia in which Miguel Ángel Silvestre played the role of Alberto Marquez Navarro. The series had a 1950s vintage setting and one fashion design theme. This program had 4 seasons, but Silvestre was only in a leading role in the first 3. In the final installment he was a recurring character.

sky red (Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, 2021)

In sky red the Spaniard worked alongside Lali Esposito. This production premiered at Netflix and is another of the series from the creators of The Money Heist. The story of sky red focuses on 3 sex workers, Wendy (Argentina), Coral (Spanish) and Gina (Cuban). There, Miguel Ángel has the role of a pimp. LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CHARACTER OF THIS TALENTED ACTOR IN RED SKY.

Movies with Miguel Ángel Silvestre

the passing lovers (Pedro Almodovar, 2013)

Miguel Ángel Silvestre also collaborated with Pedro Almodovar in the passing lovers. In this funny tape the actor had the character ‘The boyfriend’which I was traveling with his girlfriend to Mexico for their honeymoon Y He was carrying narcotics on the plane. This role consolidated him, since not every performer has the chance to become an Almodóvar boy.

My best friend’s Wedding (Celso Garcia, 2019)

The actor was also part of the remake that was made in Mexico of the movie that in Hollywood starred Julia Roberts in 1997. Michelangelo was part of My best friend’s Wedding with the paper of Jorge. In this feature film, the heartthrob worked with Ana Serradilla and Carlos Ferro.

What is your favorite series or movie by Miguel Ángel Silvestre?

With information from IMDb