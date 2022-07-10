series and movies where you can see Joseph Quinn, the actor of Eddie

The successful fourth season of stranger things swept viewers with epic moments and unforgettable characters. However, everyone’s favorite in this installment, without a doubt, was the endearing Eddie Munsonthe leader of the Hell & Fire Club and Dustin’s best friend.

the fan of Iron Maiden and talented guitarist won the hearts and affections of audiences almost instantly. Unfortunately for the fans of the series of Netflixthe character departed too soon from the story set in the 1980s.

Behind this young man was impeccable Joseph Quinn. The British actor rose to fame and conquered the public with an extraordinary interpretation of the role. However, although Eddie is his most famous role, in the past he has shown to be very talented in the skin of other characters.

The best series and movies of Joseph Quinn, the actor of Eddie in stranger things

Next, we present you other series and movies in which the 29-year-old actor has had important participations with which he has established himself as a performer and proved his unquestionable artistic skills.

Dickensian

Joseph Quinn showed to be the owner of indisputable acting skills in Dickensiana BBC One production in which he played Arthur Havishamone of the protagonists.

The British project, broadcast in 2015, brought together several of the characters and scenarios created by the writer in a single story Charles Dickens. It was her second role on television.

Game of Thrones

Although many may not recognize him, the artist had a participation in a chapter of Game of Thrones in 2017; specifically, in “the spoils of war” aired in the seventh season.

In this episode of the series HBOthe actor embodied Konerone of the soldiers of the house starks. Her appearance in the plot was brief, but it undoubtedly marked an important step in his career.

Les Miserables

In 2018, Quinn once again amazed the public with his versatility in the miniseries Les Miserablesa project based on the homonymous novel by Victor Hugo available on Amazon Prime.

Within the production, where he shared credits with actors such as Dominic West, Lily Collins, Olivia Colman, the interpreter gave life to Enjorlasthe leader of Los Amigos del ABC.

Catherine the Great

Later, Joseph overcame a new acting challenge with his work in Catherine the Greata four-episode miniseries co-produced by HBO and released in 2019.

The fiction follows the key moments of the reign of the Russian empress that gives the series its name. inside the story, Quinn plays Tsarevich Paulthe aristocratic son of Catherine.

Operation Overlord

Lastly, it’s Operation Overlordone of the few films in which he has acted Joseph Quinn. The feature film, released in 2018, is based on the Battle of Normandy.

In the film, which follows a group of American soldiers as they arrive in France to destroy a radio transmitterthe actor gave life to the soldier Grunauer.