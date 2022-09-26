Series at Disney | Criticism of ‘Andor’: slow take-off, non-continuist

There were a lot of hopes for the premiere of ‘Andor’, especially after the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ fiasco. However, the long-awaited new series derived from the ‘Star Wars’ universe, whose first three chapters are available on Disney +, promises more than it gives in its slow -and agonizing- takeoff. The best is yet to come, without a doubt, according to the climax of a third episode that hopefully would have been the first. Excessive delay in lighting the fuse can lead to the abandonment of more than one spectator along the way. It is perfectly understandable because they have released three installments at once. With an attractive wrapper, the preview images shared on the Internet told more than everything seen to date available on the platform menu, including ‘The Mandalorian’ (in fact, it seems the slow and dense reverse of the tribulations of Mando and Grogu).

Finally, there is a commitment to a more adult theme, with flashes of originality, especially in the production design, but the feeling that nothing relevant is happening minute after minute becomes exasperating, until the moment before, in which The game begins after placing the tiles at an irritating pace. More than a hundred minutes to put ourselves in a situation are too many with so much audiovisual offer burning in the “save for later” lists.

Well shot and accurate casting



‘Andor’ has all the ballots to grow with relish, it is well shot and the casting is accurate, with careful scenarios and a copious figuration that wears clothes not seen before in the franchise. A breath of fresh air frozen by the impression that we may be looking at a glossy Russian remake of ‘Star Wars’. The designs do not seem at first glance to be typical of the imagery of the saga -look at the Be robot-, although they visually enjoy a good finish. It is appreciated that it does not smell of merchandising, there is nothing susceptible in becoming a stuffed animal, but it may be difficult to enter if we do not relax the weight of the canon.

The use of the camera is different from the usual, more concentrated and current, with the signature of the British Toby Haynes, a cachet television director who has left his mark on cult series such as ‘Sherlock’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Black Mirror’ or the lesser known but equally indispensable ‘Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell’. Tony Gilroy appears as the creator of fiction, one more step in his resume after concocting films like ‘Michael Clyton’ or ‘The Bourne Legacy’, titles that can be seen although they are not to throw rockets, everything must be said. There is no CGI that takes you back, as in ‘She-Hulk: She-Hulk Lawyer’ -sometimes unbelievable-, the setting is immersive once you let yourself be carried away by an air of innovation, apparently under control, which partially recovers the dirty -and junk- science fiction of the first trilogy released chronologically.

There is hardly any humor, unlike the predecessor projects. Perhaps most disappointing is the use of boring parallel flashbacks that provide important information about the main character but slow down the whole. At times the show can be understood as a pleasant example of fanfiction with pasta. As if it were a story that starts from the creation of George Lucas, on the path of ’50 shades of Grey’, the fruit of a fan, inspired by ‘Twilight’, the original material, saving the obvious distances.

It should be remembered that ‘Andor’, until now the least accessible and continuing story of the saga, as stated above, is part of a spin-off, the film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’, whose action was between the episodes III and IV. The events it narrates take place before ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’, the film with which it all started. The commission to carry out this cinematographic feat then fell to Gareth Edwards, responsible for ‘Monsters’, a curious film about invading creatures, made with a very tight budget, which caught the attention of Hollywood producers after obtaining excellent reviews in numerous specialized festivals. His first commission within the commercial circuit was the remake -of the remake- of ‘Godzilla’, a failed renewal of the popular monster from delirious oriental imagery, whose trailer promised more than it finally gave (the parachutist scene put the skin of chicken).

During the filming of ‘Rogue One’ they had to repeat numerous scenes and shoot up to 40% of extra material to better fit the blockbuster concept. Despite the disagreements between the director and the executive production, the result convinced critics and audiences. Starring Felicity Jones, the mother of ‘A monster comes to see me’, and the Mexican Diego Luna, who repeats in the production of the series that is the subject of these lines, the film describes the mission of a group of resistance rebels: to get The plans for the Death Star.

In ‘Andor’, the well-known Mexican actor, Gael García Bernal’s fellow sufferer in his beginnings, takes his role seriously and surrounds himself with a not inconsiderable squad that hits a high when the prolific Stellan Skarsgård bursts into the plot, whose career it’s overwhelming (it’s in the recent ‘Dune’ and ‘Chernobyl’, without going any further). Adria Arjona, sensational in the hypnotic ‘Irma Vep’, brings an adventurous feminine touch to a proposal that perfectly fits the well-worn concept of “slow-cooked”. With the hope set on the rest of the season, who has not yet seen ‘Rogue One’ can leave it for later, with the aim of enjoying the story and the development of its characters more (leaving a gap for surprise).