Series for summer nights / ‘High fidelity’: from John Cusack’s love affairs to Zoë Kravitz’s

Two decades after the premiere of alpha fidelitythe successful film starring John CusackHulu wrapped the blanket around his head and performed a remake the same but in the form of Serie and updating the protagonist. From straight white male to African American and bisexual woman.

And why do we highlight the sexuality of both characters? Because the film tells us about the past relationships of the protagonist, so the sexual preferences of both are key when analyzing them.

The series stars a Zoe Kravitz indie, modern and with a nostalgic touch and why not say it, a little ashenwhich brings us very close to the character played by cusack 20 years ago. The truth is that since they started renew the main character from the beginning, they might as well have flipped the very foundations of their personalitybut the result is not all bad.

What is the ‘High Fidelity’ series about?

As we have told you, the series reimagines the successful story but from a feminine and LGTBIQ+ perspective. Of course, it remains 100% faithful to the essence of the film, in which Cusack broke the fourth wall to directly tell viewers how their past romantic relationships were.

In the case of Kravitzdoes the same and tells us how his past love life has been, focusing each chapter on one of his breakups while he runs a record store where only a few gourmets enter music lovers. Zoë Kravitz’s look fits perfectly into what we expect from this series, with her modern boho looks and their tattooswhich introduces us to a tormented young woman in the New York current.

The protagonists are no longer two straight white men but are a homosexual boy and an African-American girl. A point in its favour, since it highlights the sexual diversity which we finally show off in the XXI century. The series may have the same story as the movie, but since different points of view, which can end up hooking the audience. And I say can, because after its first 10 episodes, Hulu decided not to renew it. Had they told everything they wanted to tell or is it that the audience did not accompany?