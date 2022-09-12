Series Law and order UVE is left without one of its protagonists-Vea magazine

The Serie Law and order SVU, Special Victims Unit, is currently the longest-running dramatic production on American television, with 24 seasons. Dick Wolf’s creation, which had several versions called Criminal Intent and Law and Order just plain, was the only one left of its related ones. With a cast led by Mariska Hargitaywhich has included in several of its episodes recognized figures such as Bradley Cooper, Whoopy Goldberg, Brooke Shields, Zoe Saldana, Alec Baldwin, Cyhthia Nixon Y Robin Williams, among others, it has become an institution and its success has been repeated throughout the American continent.

Kelly Giddish announced on her networks that she resigned from Law and Order SVU Photo: Instagram

In fact, Mariska has been nominated for various awards such as the Emmy for her role as Olivia Benson, in addition to being named the sexiest woman of the year by People a couple of years ago. Similarly, many of her episodes have been directed by the Argentine Oscar winner Juan José Campanella.

Which actress leaves the series Law and order SVU?

Currently and for twelve seasons, the actress Kelli Giddiish personifies detective Amanda Rollins, who has achieved outstanding importance because, in addition to her work as a police officer, she has become romantically involved with the now assistant prosecutor and lawyer Sonny Carisy. And it is precisely Kelli who has announced to her followers through her social networks that this, number 24, will be her last season in the successful series.

Kelli wrote: “I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, in fact, be my last season on Law & Order SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I have been very fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the past 12 years. There is simply no other character on television like Rollins. She has grown and changed, and so have I. I started on this show when I was in my 20’s and I am grateful to have spent so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life. I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all my co-stars, every crew member and every writer here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I am so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time at SVU and put them towards everything that is to come…”

Why does a star actress come out of Law and Order?

Naturally, the news has taken the fans of the series by surprise and has unleashed different versions about the cause of the actress’s retirement. On the one hand, it is said that she wanted salary adjustments that were not granted, so it was not possible to negotiate a sum that would satisfy both parties and she would have decided to resign. This despite the mediation of Mariska, the protagonist who also serves as producer.

There is also talk that the character has simply come to an end and it is a completely personal decision. However, according to Variety, the exit is a matter of high command and a “reorganization was a call made from above”, In this version it is also said that Mariska Hargitay, and another producer, lobbied to keep Giddish on the series, but the decision had already been made by executives. In any case, the lieutenant’s retirement has not gone down well.

When does the new season of Law and Order SVU premiere?

Law and order will present its new season in Latin America where it would be the end of the aforementioned character. Also in this season it has been speculated that an episode inspired by the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be broadcast, but with naturally changed names. The new stage of production will arrive on September 24 according to US media.