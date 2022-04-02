Series: Madame Web: What do we know so far about the next Marvel movie?

ANDthe universe of spider-man expands and now it’s time madam web tell your own story within a world that already has other feature films.

Venom, Morbius, among others are the audiovisual materials that have already been released in this world that grows over the years.

Madame Web is an elderly woman with a condition called Myasthenia. This disease, of which her suffering is serious, affects the bones and eyes of the protagonist. But she not only has this problem, she also has psychic powers that make her look like Doctor Strange.

The film in question aims to take place in the past, when the protagonist was young and possibly explains how she acquired these powers and medical condition.

A few weeks ago it was announced that Dakota Johnson was part of the actresses for this film, now Sydney Sweeney joins the film, however, it has not been revealed which character she will play.

According to various media, the Euphoria actress will now be under the command of SJ Clarkson, director of this Madame Web.

Sweeney has knowledge within stories like this, in addition to the fact that the director could get the best out of her since she has other films such as “Jessica Jones” and “The Defenders”

Madame Web is one of Sony’s projects that aims to be very successful, as they consider that exploiting the entire Spier-Man world has been very popular among fans.