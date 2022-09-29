Series of real events – El Vigia Newspaper

Editorial Office/EL VIGÍA

Series based on real events have been a trend in recent years. Some of them were recognized at the recent Emmy awards, such is the case of “The Dropout”. Among the other stories, some have received perfect ratings from specialized critics or reached high audience levels, proving that real situations are much more interesting than fiction.

Throughout this 2022, more than a dozen series with true stories were released, from the one that presented a group of brave Vikings, to the one that included a serial killer. In one of them, Andrew Garfiel plays a detective who is forced to investigate the murder of a mother and her daughter, having to talk to the members of a fundamentalist church and try to discover if the leaders are connected with the happened.

The plot that has 80 percent approval is “Under the Banner of Heaven”, where the character played by Garfiel tests his faith and work as a detective, a role that led him to get a nomination for best actor.

“The Dropout” is also found on platforms and is about a woman named Elizabeth Holmes, who is a visionary by proposing a unique technological advance in the medical field, having to put patients at risk, all in order to achieve success. . It has 75 percent support since its premiere last March.

highest approval

Released this summer, “Black Bird” is based on Jimmy Keene, a convicted drug trafficker who is offered his freedom in exchange for a confession from an alleged serial killer, to find out where his victims are buried. So far it reflects 89 percent acceptance.

“Tokyo Vice” is based on a book that bears the same name, where journalists, yakuzas and policemen interact, who present fierce and incisive dialogues with some phrases for posterity such as: “There are no murderers in Japan” or “A man without enemies he is not a man.” 91 percent of the audience liked it.

“Vikings: Valhalla” released in the second month of this year, with a single season that includes 8 chapters, has so far 90 percent approval by those who saw it, shows a new generation of Vikings who have to search for new paths, in a Europe that is constantly changing.