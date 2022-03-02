Series similar to Euphoria that you will love to watch

Shows like ‘euphoria‘ are a comfort at this time. We’re as blue as a stick of eyeshadow, drawn over one eyelid and down to the brow bone: season 2 of ‘euphoria’ it is finished. From now on, there will be no bouncing boobs on Sunday nights, no daytime drinking parents, no pills or powders spilling the same way. If the third season of ‘euphoria’ takes just as long to make as the last one, we won’t be seeing our favorite youth at risk for more than two years. The quality of memes is about to take a nosedive, and there will be no more hidden meanings in unboxing faux eyeliner.

But wait! Creator/Writer/Executive Producer Sam Levinson didn’t invent the genre of teens having a rough time. If you like watching twenty-somethings as teenagers suffer in a gritty but suburban way, the options are as numerous as the pills in Rue’s suitcase. Here are the movies and series like ‘euphoria’to often painful, often funny, and never long enough.

Skins (UK)

All series television for teenagers that have been made, this is the one that invented the cry of “where are the parents?” on the screen. Skins premiered in the UK in 2007, ran for seven seasons, and was adapted into a less successful American version in 2011. During the show’s heyday, it felt like you could walk across the screen and touch the greasy skin and blood stains. actors’ deodorant. Like the secondary of euphoriaThe team of Skins he suffered in a way that we like to pretend teenagers don’t suffer. The characters – written by a team of adult and teen writers – grappled with addiction, abandonment, eating disorders, self-harm and abusive relationships. Skins deserves a place at the top of any list of “shows like euphoria“. And yet, in many ways Skins it’s not that dark. Characters from Skins demonstrate unconditional love for each other; They show flashes of integrity. The number of stars that came out of Skins It’s also shocking-Dev Patel! Daniel Kaluya! Nicholas Holt! Kaya Scodelario! If you liked Lexi’s play, you’ll be blown away by a chorus of slack-faced teenagers singing, “That was the day Osama blew us up, Osama blew us up!”

How to see it: Hulu and Netflix

How similar is it to euphoria? We give a 9/10 to penile prostheses.

Assassination Nation

I would have related ‘Assassination Nation’ with ‘euphoria’ even though I didn’t know they were both by Levinson – this movie gave me glowing nightmares with moody lighting and a search history on Google made up of “wearing a cheerleader skirt in the 20’s?” A year before euphoria‘will premiere at the HBOLevinson put out this very good and very looks like ‘euphoria’, starring Hari Nef, Maude Apatow, Suki Waterhouse and Bella Thorne. He would say that ‘Assassination Nation’ is really better and more shocking than ‘euphoria’if I didn’t fear the power and impact of the fandom of ‘euphoria’.