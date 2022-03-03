Series Starring Ukraine’s President Increases Global Interest

Various countries are buying the rights to the comedy series “Sluga naroda” (“Servant of the People”) starring the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the role of the President of Ukraine.

In 2015 the then actor and comedian Zelenskyy played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher catapulted to the presidency after a video shot by a student in which he appears exposing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Goloborodko sets himself the goal of ruling the country while eschewing the privileges of being a leader by maintaining his normal lifestyle.

The series was a hit in Ukraine, where it ran for three seasons and had a spin-off movie, now interest in the series has taken on new dimensions since Zelenskyy became the face of the nation as it resisted Russian attacks.

Since it was launched Eccho Rights has distributed the program, produced by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95. Company partner Nicola Söderlund said sales have risen sharply in recent days, calling interest in the show “extraordinary.”

“It’s already a pretty old show,” he explained. “But, of course, given the circumstances, it has become very, very, very interesting for everyone.”

Channel 4 announced it has the rights to “Servant of the People” in Britain and plans to air an episode on Sunday, along with a current affairs program on Zelenskyy. Eccho Rights has also reported deals with MBC in the Middle East, Greece’s ANT 1 and Romania’s PRO TV, as well as broadcasters in Bulgaria, Moldova, Estonia, France, Finland and Georgia.

“People are surprised that a comedian can be a politician, but he was,” Söderlund said. “His skills of him sending convincing messages to people, which is what you do if you’re a TV presenter, has helped him a lot to become a politician.”

Eccho Rights has donated 50,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross, a figure that Söderlund says should match the money they have made from the sale of the series. The company has also removed any Russian or Russian-produced programs from its catalogue.

Söderlund met Zelenskyy in 2012 when they syndicated one of his comedy shows titled “Crack Them Up” in which ordinary people had to make comedians laugh. The premise of “Sluga naroda” immediately caught his attention.

Zelenskyy used the humor of an ordinary man in a corrupt society who cycles to the presidential palace, refuses a raise and lives at home with his mother. “That was the idea,” Söderlund said, “and I loved it.”

“Sluga naroda” won the award for best series at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for television comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.