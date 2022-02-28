Series that an intelligent woman should see to be more cultured

series that one smart woman must see If you are looking for them to challenge your intellect and further cultivate your wisdom, then you are in the right place. We choose the ideal ones according to the criticism that will help you not only to have a more analytical thinkingbut they will also be able to develop ideas in your mind in a way that you cannot even imagine, you will love them!

WARNING, after watching them you will never see life the same way again and from now on you will look for much more content that challenged you, so prepare your popcorn and enjoy each and every one of them.

Here are the best series that an intelligent woman should watch to gain more wisdom, to inspire her to something new and make her question even more.

Series that an intelligent woman should see yes or yes

If you have not yet seen any of these productions, we have prepared this list for you from least to greatest intensity, if you are looking for a television program that turns your head from the first chapter.

Lupine

This fun Netflix series tells the story of assane diop, an agile master of deception who bases all his crimes on the literary adventures of Arsène Lupin. One of the best productions that you can marathon in one go, since its plot will leave you intrigued in each chapter, and you won’t be able to avoid staying on the couch for hours. Without a doubt, this is the ideal series for those who are fans of good literature.

With an excellent cast made up of Omar Sy, Shirine Boutella, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Soufiane Guerrab and Vincent Londez and with great locations of the city of lights, enjoy beautiful views of Paris while developing your intellect.

An addictive and fun series, discover the truth of the past of the protagonist of this French series.

sherlock

This series, inspired by the famous English detective, is without a doubt one of our favorite series. It is one of the most addictive and attractive police productions of his genre, since it makes us think much more than what our eyes see with the naked eye. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, have fun discovering how observant you are and find out if you can beat the best detective in the world.