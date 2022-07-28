Series that transmit both good vibes and being on vacation

So many series are released each season and there are so many recommendations to follow that sometimes don’t know where to start. In addition, it should not be forgotten that the mood in which one is also influences when deciding and you do not always want to watch ‘the best series of the year’ no matter how good reviews it has and many nominations it treasures. For those looking for titles that convey as much good vibes as having a few days of vacation and rest, this is your list. All comedies, with laughter and emotions on the surface and characters to become attached to.

‘Friends’ (HBO Max)

For starters, nothing like a classic. A comedy with episodes of just over 20 minutes, 10 seasons (it aired from 1994 to 2004) and the most beloved group of friends on television, although some were more endearing than others. With an approach that is as comical as it is simple, the series created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane was capable of dealing with issues of real significance and being critical of the current events of the moment. Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller, Ross Geller, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani lived in Manhattan and spent their downtime in the legendary Central Perk. In May of last year, a special program was broadcast that brought together Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer and made more than one cry.

‘Modern Love’ (Amazon Prime Video)

This baby from a section of New York Times in which stories such as those reflected in the series are told, which today already has two seasons. The love of the title does not refer only to the romantic, there are also other types. As happens with any anthology, there are some chapters better than others, but the truth is that in general it promotes good vibes because its stories are based on simplicity and overcoming obstacles. In addition, it has some actors in its cast that give a certain guarantee. To mention just a few of them: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andrew Scott, Tom Burke, Minnie Driver and Tobias Menzies.

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (HBO Max)

Zoey (Jane Levy), the protagonist of Zoey’s extraordinary playlist, is a young woman from San Francisco with a singular power acquired in a no less singular situation. She was getting an MRI for some headaches when an earthquake hits and she walks out with the ability to read minds and feelings from the people. But not in any way, but as if everything were a musical. She is so calm about her things when suddenly everyone around her starts dancing and singing as a response to the frustration, worry or crush of someone present. Something that doesn’t help her decide the important dilemma that she has before her: a handsome office mate, Simon (John Clarence Stewart), or an equally handsome best friend, Max (Skylar Astin). Tangles, lightness (sometimes not so much) and good musical numbers, that’s what the Austin Winsberg series offers.

‘Ted Lasso’ (Apple TV+)

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso is synonymous with good vibes. Because his protagonist, the one who gives his name to the series, is a guy who makes optimism his philosophy of life and spreads it, even if they resist, to all those around him. Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis and his mustache, is an American football coach who leaves his family behind and moves to the UK to coach a Premier League team. In addition to the cultural clash between what is American and what is British, added to his not easy adaptation is the fact that he has no idea of ​​the rules of the sport for which he has been contracted. Luckily, he is close to his second, Beard (Brendan Hunt), and an extraordinary ability to get people to row in his favor. There are also those who put sticks in the wheels, of course.

‘Starstruck’ (HBO Max)

In the chapter of female leads who are a mess and endearing at the same time, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) is the queen, without a doubt. A young New Zealander who moved to London to make a living and who is chaining low-paid jobs. She does the same as a babysitter, who serves popcorn in a small movie theater, who distributes flowers. Whatever it takes to pay rent for a flat with a really weird layout. One night she gets involved with a guy she just met in a local and this turns out to be her action movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). Created by Matafeo herself, the series, of two seasons for now of six episodes each, goes through the encounters and disagreements of this strange couple to which it is impossible not to wish that things go well.

Sources: HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video