Series to binge today available on HBO Mexico

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO Mexico that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

one. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

two. loli’s luck

The story revolves around Loli Aguilar, a bohemian and successful woman who works as an executive. As Loli’s career continues to rise, she pushes her love life to the side, taking a backseat as she enjoys her freedom and a life with no strings attached.

3. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

Four. the wonderful friend

When one of her most important friends disappears without a trace, Elena Greco, an old woman who lives in a house full of books, decides to write the story of their friendship since 1950. This aims to reveal the mystery of Lila, her best friend and greatest enemy. .

5. grizzy and the lemmings

After the ranger leaves, Grizzy, a large bear of dubious intelligence, takes control of the park. But a family of rodents does not make it easy for them.

6. David Guetta feat. Zara Larsson: This Ones for You (Music Video)

Music video for David Guetta and Zara Larsson’s song “This One’s for You”.

7. big Bang

While physicists Leonard and Sheldon round out their geek gang with Howard and Raj, aspiring actress Penny occupies the flat across the street.

8. True Blood

In a town in Louisiana, a series of brutal murders endangers the coexistence between vampires and human beings, which until then had been peaceful thanks to a Japanese drink made from synthetic blood. However, some vampires were unhappy because they preferred to continue feeding on human blood; but there were also men who were not satisfied with this situation. In these circumstances, the controversial romance between Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer, “Quills”), the first vampire to arrive in town, and Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a clairvoyant waitress, is born. New HBO series directed by Alan Ball (“Six Feet Under”). Based on the series of novels ‘Southern vampire’, by the American writer Charlaine Harris.

9. passenger friends

Marcus and Emily make friends at a resort in Mexico with Ron and Kyla, a couple of crazy party people. There they decide to enjoy the moment by letting themselves go for a week full of disinhibition and debauchery with their new “passenger friends”. Months after the affair, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding.

10. why do women kill

It focuses on the lives of three women living in different decades: a housewife in the 1960s, a celebrity in the 1980s, and a lawyer in 2018. Each tries to deal with their husbands’ infidelities in their own way.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

