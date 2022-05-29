Series to marathon today available on HBO United States

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO United States that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

two. George Carlins American Dream (TV)

Interviews with George Carlin’s family and friends, excerpts from his stand-up specials, and images from his personal archive. (FILMAFFINITY)

3. legendary

Straight out of the underground ballroom community, vogue teams (called “houses”) must compete in incredible balls and show off spectacular outfits in order to be considered “legendary.”

Four. Made for Love

A young woman, on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to a tech-savvy billionaire, suddenly realizes that her husband has implanted a revolutionary new monitoring device in her brain that allows him to track her every move.

5. The Young Justice League

Re-imagining of the Teen Titans franchise, presenting superheroes in their time as teenagers dealing with, in addition to supervillains, problems typical of their age.

6. Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Teen Titans are visited by the Nerdlucks, the Space Jam villains who tried to capture Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes. Shocked to discover that his fellow Titans have never seen Space Jam, Cyborg throws an exclusive viewing party. Of course, if the Titans are watching a movie, don’t expect the silence to be golden. Raven and Starfire provide the commentary, Cyborg provides the fun facts, Beast Boy points out the butt shots and Robin, but Robin doesn’t trust her new alien friends. Are the Nerdlucks here to attend an innocent watch party, or do they have more sinister motives up their sleeve?

7. Pause with Sam Jay

Sam Jay tackles hot topics in urban and world culture such as race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion and more.

8. The Flight Attendant

Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes up in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body beside her. Afraid to call the police, she carries on her morning like it was nothing. In New York, FBI agents greet her and question her about her recent stopover in Dubai. Still unable to piece together the night, she begins to wonder if she could be her killer.

9. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

10. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

