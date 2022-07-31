Series to watch in the summer on Netflix, HBO, Prime Vide

August is famous for being a month of little movement except for the one that involves feeding the minimum energy to get up, take a dip and lie down again. In everything else, stable vital signs. The programming has historically followed that flat line: after a party ending coinciding with the last days of the course, conventional televisions fed on rehashes and rebroadcasts.

The most dazzling presenters took vacations that were the envy of teachers and students and there nobody showed their hair until September, when the staff went crazy with premieres and new shows.hows for all colors, sexes and religious sentiments. This was so and so they had told us. But lo and behold, the platforms and the ditches of the deserted highways that the audiovisual had become began to fill with claims and colored lights. Or, what comes to the same thing, premieres that, at least, wouldn’t make for a very entertaining time without having to indulge in the umpteenth repetition of Blue summer (it doesn’t matter what generation you’re from when you read this).

It is true that what abounds in August are the second or third seasons. But beware, because this month we have found at least two series that premiere their last season (I never Y see); also another that is already number 11 (crime in paradise, smashing records) and some sequels and prequels (Andor, Predator: The Prey). Speaking of prequels, synchronize your watches because it debuts dragon house, of the universe Game of Thrones. It will taste like glory to us. As much as meeting the female version of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk (She-Hulk) oa Sandman, the Lord of Dreams, who jumps from the comic to the screen because he is worth it. It will be a pleasure to meet you while we warm up for the fireworks that September will bring.