Series you can watch while you wait for the third season of Euphoria

Although the end of euphoria achieved its goal leaving us speechless and wanting more, one of the saddest parts is knowing that we will have to wait at least 2 more years to see the conclusion of our favorite series, usually when we finish a series we are left not knowing what to do with it our existence, that’s why we share some series similar to Euphoria that you can watch while you wait for the third season.

Series that you will like if you loved euphoria

UK Skins

Fan comparisons did not come about by chance, the comedy-drama UK Skins premiered in the UK in 2007, ran for seven seasons, and was adapted into a less successful US version in 2011.

In its time, the series was distinguished by the careless aesthetics of its environment and characters, greasy skin and deodorant stains on the actors’ clothes were the personal mark of the famous teen drama. Like the high school students of Euphoria, the Skins team suffered in a way that we like to pretend teenagers don’t.

The British series, which was also co-written by teenagers, dealt with addictions, abandonment, eating disorders, self-harm and toxic relationships.

If this hasn’t convinced you, you should see the number of stars that have emerged from Skins: most notably Dev Patel, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, Nicolás Hoult and Kaya Scodelario.

Available on Netflix

sex education

Sex Education, is without a doubt one of the best shows on Netflix, it’s like a less serious and dark and a bit more relaxed version of Euphoria: for every erotic moment or scandal, there is a warm embrace from a trusted adult authority figure and a moving speech on the power of consent and being oneself from a sexually educated teenager.

Available on Netflix

Everything Sucks!

The series revolves around two groups of students from Boring High School in the state of Oregon, especially focusing on Luke O’Neil, a Boring freshman who, along with his friends McQuaid and Tyler, are seen as social outcasts.

On the first day of school, Luke joins the AV club where he falls in love with Kate Messner, the principal’s daughter and a sophomore at Boring. Kate, however, begins to question his sexuality and falls in love with theater student Emaline Addario.

A nice tidbit about this series is that Sydney Sweeney is cast as Kate’s love interest, so in addition to being entertained you’ll also get a chance to see a smaller version of Sydney.

Available on Netflix

We are who we are

This series of one season and eight episodes is directed by Luca Guadagnino, producer of films such as Call me by your name and Sigh.

It is about a group of young people from the ‘third culture’ (those who grew up in another place far from their origins, or who constantly change places) while they explore some situations foreign to them and talk about issues such as adolescence and awakening and evolution sexual orientation of young people at that age.

The Society

The series tells the story of the inhabitants of the wealthy town of West Ham who mysteriously disappear. Only the teenagers are saved, who must create their own society to survive.

Available on Netflix

Euphoria Madness: all the campaigns starring the cast of the series

Following: Here’s what we know about Meghan Markle’s defamation lawsuit

Explore more at: Instyle.mx