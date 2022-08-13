Series You Didn’t Watch This Summer That You Should Start ASAP

Papergirls

Paper Girls (2022) from Prime Video.

(Anjali Pinto/Prime Video)



Ali Wong acts in this series! If you loved her standups on Netflix, you have to watch her on Papergirls by Prime Video. It is a sci-fi story where its actresses will surprise you with their talent. In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four newsboys—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are on their delivery route when they get caught in a crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with adult versions of themselves.

As they reconcile that their future is very different from what they imagined when they were 12 years old, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch, who has banned time travel in order to remain in power. To survive, the girls must overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves. Paper Girls is based on the graphic novels best sellers written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls.

Available on Prime Video

Never Have I Ever S3

Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

(Netflix)



I never tire of repeating that Never Have I Ever It is one of my favorite series. Created by Mindy Kaling, it is a great story of adolescence, but with all its nuances. The protagonist Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is not the typical good girl, nor do they try to sugarcoat her actions or romanize her life in high school. She is irreverent and congruent and even unbearable as we are all teens. But Have you seen the first two seasons of Never Have I EverWhat are you waiting for?

Available on Netflix