serious 21 year old Italian tourist

A 21-year-old Italian tourist was seriously injured after falling from slab to slab of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin: he flew 8 meters and sustained a head injury.

What owed a fun-filled holiday could turn into tragedy for a 21-year-old Italian boy, who was seriously injured after falling from one of the slabs of the Holocaust memorial a Berlin making a flight of about 8 meters. This is what the German press reports, citing local police sources, which for privacy reasons did not disclose further information on the protagonist of the affair. It happened on the night between Saturday and Sunday: the boy was jumping from one slab to the other of the memorial, which is forbidden by law, when it fell, most likely also due to the fact that the lighting was poor and underestimating the height, and has hit his head hard.

Firefighters were alerted around 0:40 last night. Police and an ambulance immediately rushed to the scene of the accident. The injured person received first aid on the spot and was transported to the hospital where he arrived in the emergency room with a head trauma about fifty minutes later. But his exact condition is not known at the moment.

The memorial, located in the Mitte a Berlin, not far from the Brandenburg Gate, it was built to commemorate the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. Opened in 2005, it is made up of 2,700 concrete slabs and can be visited both day and night. The rules for visitors impose not to run or jump from one slab to another, but the infringements are many, as evidenced by the accident in which the young Italian was involved.