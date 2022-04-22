Serious 3-year-old boy for suspected unknown acute hepatitis – Chronicle

A case of suspected pediatric acute hepatitis of unknown origin, a very aggressive pathology that affects children under ten, and for which several cases have occurred in Europe, would have occurred in the past few hours in Prato. To confirm the circumstance, after the news site of Prato had spread the news, is the ASL Toscana Centro. The patient is three years old and was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon, and is now admitted to the Bambino Gesu ‘hospital in Rome. The possibility of having a liver transplant operation would not be excluded.

There are already 7 reports from various parts of Italy of hepatitis “of a nature to be defined” among children causing acute forms, as already registered in other European countries. The reported cases, including that of the 3-year-old boy admitted to the Bambino Gesù Hospital, are all to be confirmed and analyzes are underway. Every year, health sources explain, there are cases of hepatitis whose origin is not known but it is the frequency of these reports that triggered the alert. The Ministry of Health has sent information to the Regions since 14 April.