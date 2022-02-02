serious 40 years old, flight of 8 meters- Corriere.it

from Milan editorial office

Serious injury in via Gaudenzio Fantoli 15, inside the Rockspot gym. The man who fell from a height of 8 meters. was transported in red code to the San Raffaele

Serious injury, Wednesday morning, in a well-known Milanese gym. Around 11.45 am, in via Gaudenzio Fantoli 15, within the Rockspot gyma 40-year-old who was training in his spare time crashed by a climbing wall, from a height of about 8 meters.

The rescue The man reported a commotional head injury and been hospitalized in red code at the San Raffaele hospital. Helicopter rescue, ambulance and state police intervened on the spot.

Investigations of the Ats According to the police, the man did not wear a harness, but there is not even the certainty that he was devoid of it. The investigationssince it is not an accident at work, they are entrusted to theAts in via Oglio, responsible for the area.

