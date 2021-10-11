News

serious accident in the family for the actress. Here’s what happened

According to US media reports, the actress’s family farm on Friday night Jennifer Lawrence was devastated by a terrible fire.

The causes of the accident are not known for the moment, but from the CB website we learn that more than thirty firefighters were needed to put out the flames and that, due to the gravity of the situation, the team took more than an hour to be able to extinguish them completely.

For the uninitiated, remember that the Lawrence family owns a huge farm that hosts a summer camp for children called Camp Hi-Ho, where Jennifer herself served for years as an assistant nurse while studying acting.

Fortunately, neither the people nor the animals present on the site have reported any damage, but as the relatives of the actress point out in a long post on Facebook, “Years of hard work and memories have been lost” in the fire.

“It is with a devastated heart that we confirm the news. Last night we lost our stable in a terrible fire. We are deeply grateful that no person or animal was harmed, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and the memories that were enclosed within these walls. Words can’t describe the pain we’re in, but we’re incredibly grateful to the Simpsonville firefighters and everyone else who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also very grateful for the countless members of our community who have contacted us to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean everything to us. […] We know that Camp Hi-Ho is a special place for so many people, and therefore we plan to repair the damage so that we can move forward and give you a safe and joyful experience next summer. “

For the moment, the actress has not made any statements regarding the incident.

Photo: Getty (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


