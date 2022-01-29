Serious accident on Cerro Torre for Tomás Aguiló and Corrado Pesce

Update at 19.00 – A new update from Ahora Calafate it makes you lose all hope. With pleasure we learn that the army helicopter managed to this morning evacuate Tomáshanding him over at Calafate airport to an ambulance who transferred him to the hospital. “He’s injured and has several fractures, but he’s lucid and hasn’t lost consciousness at any time.”

Unfortunately, in the meantime it was decided to stop the rescue operations, aimed at recovering Corrado Pesce in the English box, due to the rapidly deteriorating weather and the low probability of survival for the mountaineer.

According to reports from the El Chalten Rescue Commission a Télam, the Argentine national news agency, the two mountaineers would have lost all their equipment in the avalanche and Pesce would have suffered very serious injuries. The Commission therefore found itself having to make an assessment of the risk to which to expose its volunteers. The area where Pesce is located is very dangerous and difficult to access. In prohibitive weather conditions and taking into account the severity of the injuries sustained by the mountaineer, it was deemed appropriate to abandon all attempts. “Korra” will remain on Cerro Torre for the moment.

Alarming news arrives from Patagonia, which will leave us with bated breath in the next few hours. The Argentine mountaineer Tomás Aguiló and Italian Corrado Pesce would have been the victim of a accident during the descent along the east face of Cerro Torreyesterday morning, Friday 28 January.

As reported by the local media, and by the Pou brothers, who spread the news on social networks through a post of thanks to the volunteer rescuers engaged in the delicate rescue operations of the two friends, the couple would have been overwhelmed by an avalanche of snow and stones. Tomás Aguiló managed to get off independently while Corrado Pesce, seriously injured, was stranded at high altitude waiting for help.

As reported by Ahora Calafate, “At the Park headquarters (Los Glaciares National Park, ed) they received three VHF radio alerts that warned them of a possible accident on Cerro Torre, north of the protected area.”

In a note, the Park added that Aguilo was able to alert the rescue in turn by sending a text message with his inReach.

“Faced with this situation, an operation was activated that involved more than 30 rescuers from the National Parks, the Gendarmerie and volunteers from the El Chaltén Rescue Commission.”

Fish would be unable to move due to a possible pelvic fracture. Aguilo would be able to put him under cover in a “Small rrefuge on the face of Cerro Torre, known as the box of the English “.

Despite the injuries (probable fractures for him too), Aguiló was able to slowly abseil down, going to meet the rescue teams, who left overland at 11.30, and were later reached by an army helicopter.

“Taking advantage of the good weather conditions, the helicopter took off towards the mountain so as to await the arrival of the first mountaineer – we still read about Ahora Calafate in the first update on Friday evening -. Rescuers, a Swiss mountaineer and two Austrian mountaineers boarded the helicopter. The idea is that of climb the east face of the Tower tonight to try to reach the seriously injured Italian.“

From today’s update it is clear that the rescuers did not succeed in the evacuation of Tomás before dark. The strategy for today was to wait for the arrival of “Tomy”, nickname by which the mountain guide is known in the area, together with the rescue team that reached him last night, in the Nipo Nino sector, and transfer him from here to the hospital. .

“It is a race against the elements – reports the news of El Chalten -, as the wind is picking up in the area, which is expected for the whole day. The latest information is that they would arrive at the helicopter around 9:00 this morning. In the event that it is not possible to evacuate the injured climber by air, it must be done by land, which will take several more hours. “

The news stops here for now. Taking up the words of the Pou brothers “The El Chalten Rescue Commission manages, as always, a rescue operation in a totally altruistic way, in which half of the city and a very large group of international mountaineers who are in the area take part. We would like to be there to help, as both climbers are friends, but since this is not the case, we want to thank the El Chalten Rescue Commission and all the volunteers for the enormous effort they are making, even at the risk of their own. life. And from here to wish all the luck in the world to both mountaineers, very strong and very dear people on the international scene. “