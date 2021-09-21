serious accident on the set of Anne Hathaway

Interstellar is one of the most famous film projects directed by Christopher Nolan. Released in theaters in 2014, the film boasts in its cast interpreters of the caliber of Matthew McCounaghey, Anne Hathaway and a very young Timtohée Chalamet. Aired tonight June 4 in prime time on Italia 1, the film stars Joseph Cooper (McCounaghey), a former NASA pilot, who is chosen to save humanity. Given the conditions in which the Earth is, now increasingly inhospitable for mankind, man will leave in search of a new planet. Exciting and poignant, Interstellar gave the audience moments of great dramatic intensity. But perhaps not everyone knows what happened behind the scenes. Here are some curiosities about Nolan’s film.

Interstellar, curiosities about Christopher Nolan’s science fiction film: Anne Hathaway’s tragic accident

Among the most appreciated works of Christopher Nolan we cannot fail to mention Interstellar. The film received, in fact, five nominations over the course of Oscar Awards 2015, triumphing in the category Best special effects. Although it is purely science fiction genre, however, perhaps not everyone knows that the film originates from a true story. As a consultant for the filming, in fact, Nolan relied on Kip Thorne, awarded the Nobel Prize in 2017. The scientist has in fact designed a software to create, in the best possible way, the black hole: everything we have seen, therefore, it is not only the result of imagination but of well thought out calculations by the scholar.

Despite Interstellar is set in space and, therefore, has required extensive use of CGI, Nolan says he is a great lover of “reality”. For this, it limited the use of augmented technology only to the parts where it was strictly necessary. The director therefore had IMAX cameras mounted on a jet; likewise, he had the cornfields in which Cooper worked, retired to a farm after his career as a pilot, planted. In short, everything to limit the use of Computer Graphic.

Another aspect, definitely disturbing, concerning the backstage of Interstellar, has as protagonist Anne Hathway. The actress Oscar Prize, who in the film plays Amelia Brand, daughter of the creator of the mission, experienced a dramatic moment during filming. In the segment in which they land on the first planet, in fact, many will remember the waves by which the protagonists were overwhelmed. Well, during the sequence, which involved immersion in water, Hathaway began to feel the first symptoms of hypothermia. She tried to hold on to finish the shoot but in the end the crew had to intervene, barely managing to save her in time. In short, a hard blow both for the actress but also for those present.

