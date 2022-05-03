Serious accusations against Reinaldo Rueda: “He went to steal all the money in Chile”

The Colombian Coach Reinaldo Wheel He received strong and serious accusations this Monday after passing through the Chilean National Team.

Has been Marcelo DiazChilean player who plays for Libertad de Paraguay who was in the Chilean national team until 2018, the one in charge of making harsh statements against Rueda.

“It was clear that something was there. For me, he is one of the main reasons why Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, because the old man went to Chile to steal all the money.”, Díaz pointed out in statements he gave to the Hablemos del Bulla program.

Marcelo continued with the attacks and expressed his anger since he was not considered at the time to reach La Roja.

“At that moment I knew that I had a level for the national team and I dreamed of going. But in Racing there was Chueco Mena, who had a high level and they didn’t call him. The Magician Valdivia broke it in Colo Colo, in the Copa Libertadores and the National Championship, and the old man did not catch it, ”he indicated.

And he added: “For me he is one of the main reasons why Chile did not qualify for the World Cup, because he implemented a change that was not necessary. The boys showed that they had gasoline for a while, but he tried a forced generational change, which was not enough.”