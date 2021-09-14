serious collapse in recent days, but could reach 100 thousand euros in 2021

The price of bitcoin collapsed under the 50,000 dollars last week and this morning had a downtrend, moving to 40,000 and dragging the price of ethereum, cardano, solana, XRP by Ripple And BNB from Binance.

Ahead of the latest sale, the billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warned potential cryptocurrency buyers of “be very careful“With virtual currencies, adding that he does not think that”make a lot of sense“.

The “collapse“Has put everyone in crisis in the cryptocurrency market, which has seen the overall value of 300 billion automatically moving Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, Solana, XRP and Dogecoin to a position of downside.

The forecasts of the experts

“My guess is that I would be very careful with bitcoins“He told the CNBC Wall Street legend Leon Cooperman. “I don’t think it makes much sense. And if you want to invest in something, gold, for me, would be better for accumulating value than bitcoin. “

However, Cooperman, whose wealth Forbes estimate approx 2.5 billion dollars, he added that he doesn’t understand bitcoin, blaming his age. “I say that if you don’t understand bitcoin, it means you are old. I am 78 years old. I am old. I do not understand“Said the hedge fund founder Omega Advisors.

Cooperman he went on to warn that the US government will eventually oppose bitcoin. “One thing I do know is that it is not in the interest of the US government to promote a substitute for the US dollar“, he said.

Last week, El Salvador it became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with some predicting other countries will follow suit. However, the historical adoption of the bitcoin did not contribute much to strengthen the price.

The virtual currency has lost about the 15% of its value over the past seven days, while ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, has lost 20%. The noisy rivals of Ethereum, including BNB, Cardano and Binance’s solana, have all lost a similar amount during these weeks.