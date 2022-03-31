Serious criticism and accusations against Shiba Inu! SHIB Shiba Inu investor, keep an eye on your crypto!

photo freepik.com

The Shiba Inu team unveiled their long-awaited metaverse project, but there was no shortage of criticism from the Dogecoin co-founder almost immediately. Do you know Billy Markus? He himself claims that selling fictitious land using Ethereum will not increase the utility of the cryptocurrency.

The Shiba Inu Metaverse project will consist of nearly 101 million virtual parcels, some of which will remain private for use as shared land. Plots will be unlocked in stages. The Dogecoin co-founder, however, believes that this whole project is nothing more than mere looting, where developers can earn millions and millions of dollars.

He also warned that securities regulators may have objections to the Shiba Inu team’s plan to allow landowners to earn passive income. But this is not all, there are more cryptocurrency analysts, who were also pessimistic about the sale of land in the metaverse. Because he argues that land in the metaverse is in fact overpriced and overrated because it can be produced in infinite quantities.

Analysis of the Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu makes clear to us his return to the upward trend, something that we expected to happen so quickly. Although at the moment we have paid 0.00002773 dollars for each unit of Shiba, we must bear in mind that a day ago its prices were 0.75% lower, last week being 11.85% lower. The market capitalization of the last 24 hours is close to $15,222,985,413, while the market volume is around $1,552,385,478

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame