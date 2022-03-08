serious damage to health

House cleaning, be careful never to mix these two substances. If you do this, you compromise your health and that of loved ones. The reasons why it should never be done.

Cleaning the house is certainly not a passion but it is certainly a necessity and must be performed in a balanced way and with the right products. There are many on the market, the vast offer of detergents induces anyone to buy. The truth is that many products could be useless as the same bottle can perform different functions, such as washing surfaces and other household components.

In recent years, attention to the green world and sustainability has increased and this has certainly led not only to the desire to buy fewer products, but also to the desire to find alternative solutions to naturally clean your home. Well this is certainly commendable and the environment thanks but watch out for dangerous mixes, those can compromise your health and that of your loved ones. Here’s what you absolutely need to know.

House cleaning, watch out for this mix of products: never do it!

If there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, it’s definitely mixing bleach and vinegar. If it may seem a plus to combine the two substances to obtain the cleaning properties of both, in reality the result is a disaster. The harmful mix of the two results in the formation of a substance called chlorine gas. A greater danger if you think that it is invisible, a further threat from which you cannot defend yourself. If at sight this gas – let us remember, harmful – is invisible, on the other hand it has a very strong odor.

The deleterious effects of this gas on our health is not a trivial matter as it causes numerous ailments, affecting delicate areas such as eyes, throat and lungs causing tearing, breathing difficulties as well as a burning sensation and chest congestion.

If in contact with the skin, imperfections such as blisters and irritation may arise. So if you want to protect your health, never create this dangerous mix. An act of love for you and for the family. The two products use them separately.