Serious dementias, new centers for therapies – Health and Wellness – arrive in the Trentino retirement homes

TRENTO. The provincial council of Trento has adopted a new model of center for severe dementia within the Rsa, in implementation of an objective of the provincial dementia plan.

The executive – informs a note – has also established, on the proposal of the councilor for health Stefania Segnana, to start a pilot phase that will involve the RSA of San Bartolomeo, managed by the Apsp Civica of Trento (20 beds), and the RSA of Pinzolo, managed by APSP “A. Collini” (15 beds), before the diffusion of the model in the Trentino area.

The expected annual expenditure is approximately 125,000 euros, linked to the new figure of the occupational therapist and the increase in the hours of the psychologist.

“This is an innovative revision of the dementia project in Trentino: the centers will have the function of assisting people with dementia, residing in the RSA and at home, becoming a point of reference for the network of services in the area”, explained Segnana.

The pilot project will start next April 4th and will last one year and will be monitored by a staff of representatives of the services involved, coordinated by a contact person appointed by the Provincial Health Services Agency (Apss). A strong integration is foreseen between the team, the nursing home, the center for cognitive disorders and dementias, the multidisciplinary evaluation unit and the social services of the reference communities.

Currently the centers for serious dementia, affiliated with Apss, are present in 23 territorial RSAs, for 210 beds.

The new model was developed in collaboration with the monitoring table of the Dementia Plan made up of representatives of the Province, Apss, Mmg, Community, Consolida, Upipa, Alzheimer’s associations.

The director of the provincial health policy office Micaela Gilli then illustrated the novelties of the project, which provides for the presence of a new figure, that of the occupational therapist, or psychiatric rehabilitation therapist, as well as an increase in the hours of the psychologist. The goal is to open up to the territory, offer assistance and support to families and build more and more personalized treatment paths.

The pilot phase will be monitored by a staff of representatives of the services involved coordinated by a contact person appointed by ApssS. A report will be presented to the Province at 6 months and at the end of the phase, on the basis of which changes can be made to the model.

The project will then be forwarded to the Higher Institute of Health, which looks at this experiment with interest. The annual cost is about 125,000 euros, linked to the new figure of the occupational therapist and the increase in the hours of the psychologist.