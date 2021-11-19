“Serious emergency, it will be a terrible Christmas”

There Germany he is moving “towards one serious emergency” for the Covid and towards «a Really terrible Christmas“. The Land of Saxony would be considering a general lockdown. The director of the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), Lothar Wieler, today confirmed 65,371 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read also> Covid, Germany is on its knees. Almost 53,000 cases: “We are close to a catastrophe”

“Right now we are heading towards a serious emergency – Wieler claimed -. We are going to have a truly terrible Christmas if we don’t take countermeasures now. To respond to the emergency – he added – Germany he must increase his vaccination rates significantly above 75%, up from the current 67.7%. Some regions of Germany have vaccination rates as high as 57.6%. German hospitals they are struggling to find beds for Covid-19 patients “.

And the Bavaria to be particularly affected by the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. According to data released by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the 7-day incidence is 609.5 against 568.4 yesterday. The number of new infections in Bavaria is equal to 19,141.

There Saxony, in the face of the surge in infections, it would stand assuming a general lockdown for everyone, vaccinated or not, as Bild reports: restaurants, hotels and shops could close until December 15th. It would be the first German Land to hypothesize such an extreme measure.

The German Vaccine Commission (Stiko), in this context, has recommended to administer to all adults there third dose of the anti-Covid serum. Experts, in a draft resolution, recommended performing the third dose with an mRna vaccine six months later from the second, which can go down to five months in particular cases.

The Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, meanwhile approved a series of new measures to contain the fourth wave of infections in Germany, which they foresee among other things access to the workplace and ai public transport on the base of ‘3G’ (vaccinated, cured and tested). The measures presented by Spd, Greens and Liberals (the three parties that will form the next government) were approved with 398 votes in favor, 254 against and 36 abstentions. The text will have to be examined by the Bundesrat tomorrow, the upper house of Parliament.

Last updated: Thursday 18 November 2021, 14:51



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED