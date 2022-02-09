serious health risks

Sleeping with the phone nearby, especially if it is being charged, causes serious damage to health. Beware of the risks, prevention is better than cure.

People who have a habit of sleeping with their smartphone next to their bed are at risk of suffering from diabetes and obesity. It sounds strange and yet it is scientifically proven.

The news shouldn’t cause a stir; the association several times phone-health risks was presented as a more than real possibility of running into pathologies, even quite serious ones. The danger has often been talked about of radiation that are transmitted horizontally from the device involving everything around it. The damage to health in relation to this problem has not yet been officially ascertained while it has been proven by a study of British Scientists that sleeping with the phone charging next to it can cause problems obesity and diabetes.

Sleeping with the phone nearby, the risks

The British Scientists study concluded that if the phone remains charged all night near the bed, the chances of suffering from diabetes or obesity increase. Root cause is interference on the production of melatonin. Specifically, increasing melatonin improves sleep quality. Conversely, a decrease in production lead to nocturnal awakenings as well sleep disorders. In this second case it would result in one metabolism imbalance which could lead to diabetes or obesity. This happens when the phone is charging as the magnetic flux density emitted by a smartphone goes from 2.3 Milligauss in standby to about 3.4 Milligauss in office. In addition, as the distance decreases, the electromagnetic radiation values ​​increase from 0.3 mG with a distance of 15 cm to 1 mG with a distance of 5 cm.

In summary, the radiation emitted by the charging phone decreases the production of melatonin making the quality of sleep lower and negatively affecting the metabolism.

Expert advice

Experts, following the results achieved, suggest that turn off totally the device during the night. If this is not possible, it is advisable to keep the phone away from the bed, even in another room if put on charge. Sleeping with the phone nearby is therefore highly discouraged. Beware, though, studies have found that too the use of electronic devices overnight causes health problems including obesity. This is because a single exposure of about three hours to blue light during the night creates increased appetite and interferes with glucose metabolism. Receiving light at the wrong time would alter the secretion of melatonin and this would interfere with the quality of sleep and cause obesity and diabetes.