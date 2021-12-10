When our body launches symptoms at us, it is essential to seek medical attention. In this way we will be able to undergo tests and find out if we suffer from some pathology or if the symptom was only temporary.

Today we are dealing with a particular disorder, with very specific symptoms, which may indicate that we suffer from uncommon diseases. We will learn about the serious inflammation with painful symptoms that could be a sign of rare diseases. We will rely on the information given by the experts to get to know it better and understand what ailments it can report.

The painful inflammation

Let’s find out today what vasculitis is.

As indicated by the National Institute of Health, it is an inflammation that affects the walls of the blood vessels. It then touches arteries, veins, and capillaries.

In general, inflammation would arise when the organism is attacked by one or more agents, such as bacteria, parasites, allergens, radiation. It could also occur as a result of internal causes in the body, such as autoimmune reactions or metabolic problems. Inflammation, therefore, would defend the body from tissue damage caused by one of these agents and promote the healing of the body.

Vasculitis in particular, therefore, is an inflammation that affects the blood vessels, which are responsible for carrying blood inside the body.

Serious inflammation with painful symptoms that could be a sign of rare diseases

Vasculitis, by inflaming blood vessels, would constrict them and in some cases close them completely. It could also weaken the vessels causing an aneurysm.

Among the symptoms of this inflammation we could find headache, fever and a variety of pains. The ISS indicates that the symptoms would also depend on the areas of the body most affected.

Vasculitis would be mainly linked to autoimmune diseases or genetic causes. Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or certain blood cancers could trigger this immune system reaction. Infections such as hepatitis B and C could also be behind this disorder.

There are also rare diseases that could lead to vasculitis. Among them we find Cogan’s syndrome, which affects the eyes and ears. Or Kawasaki disease, which unfortunately mostly affects children and attacks the whole body. There are other rare diseases that can take the form of vasculitis, and to know them it is good to consult the experts.

The therapies, obviously to be followed to the letter according to the doctor’s instructions, could include drugs called corticosteroids, which would reduce inflammation. In addition, immunosuppressants may be prescribed, which reduce the defense action of the immune system. In any case, the doctor will decide which drugs are best for each patient.

Those who want to take precautions to avoid cardiovascular disease can read this article.