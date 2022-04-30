Serious problems for Marvel’s Fantastic Four

MADRID, 30 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The new movie of fantastic fourthe first with the legendary characters already within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is left without a director. Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the three films of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Manhas abandoned the project, leaving headless the new adaptation of the family of heroes created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1961.

As Deadline reports, Watts has decided to shelve the project claiming that, after completing the Spider-Man trilogy, co-produced by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, needs a change of scenery and stay away from superhero movies for a while.

Both Marvel and the director have confirmed their departure from the project, a decision they say is immovable. Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Thing and the Human Torch They now expect a new director for their new film version that still does not have confirmed protagonists, despite rumors that, for years, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt as fandom favorites to embody Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

This will be the third time that fantastic four make the leap to the big screen. The characters already had other film adaptations in the past. The first, the least known, took place in 1994 and starred Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, Michael Bailey Smith and directed by Oley Sassone.

Already in the hands of 20th Century Fox, in 2005 a film directed by Tim Story was released and starring Ioan Gruffudd (Mr Fantastic) Jessica Alba (SueStorm), Chris Evans (Human Torch) and Michael Chicklis (The thing). In 2007, its sequel, fantastic four and Silver Surferagain directed by Tim Story.

In 2015 a new version, Fantastic Four with Miles Teller as Mr. Fantastic, kate mara playing Sue Storm, Michael B Jordan as Human Torch and Jamie Bell like The Thing. The film, directed by Josh Trank was vilified by critics and audiences.

The arrival of Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios is -along with the presence of the X-Men that seems to be felt at last in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness– one of the most anticipated steps by fans since Disney’s acquisition of Fox.