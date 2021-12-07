Serious Sam 4 on Xbox Game Pass surprise from today for Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

Serious Sam 4 And available from today on Xbox Game Pass in version PC and Xbox Series X | S, added completely surprisingly since it was not even in the official list of new titles planned for the beginning of December by Microsoft and arrives practically today for the first time on the next gen consoles in question.

We have seen which are the games of the first wave of December 2021 for Xbox Game Pass, but to these we must therefore also add Serious Sam 4, since the Croteam title was not in the official list, as often happens.

We are now used to additions to surprise within the catalog of freely downloadable games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers over the course of the various months, even if in this case it is a title of a certain weight.

Serious Sam 4, as you can read in our review of the PC version, is the most recent chapter in the first person shooter series by Croteam, which features the homonymous character in question, a sort of modern descendant of Duke Nukem or in general the 90’s shooter hero, even if everything is seen in a rather ironic way within this series.

The game is also optimized for Xbox Series X | S in the console version and is therefore a double surprise as it is available today on the platforms next gen Microsoft, debuting directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, apparently.