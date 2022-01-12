Serious Sam Siberian Mayhem: details, images and hardware requirements

As anticipated, Devolver Digital announced a new chapter of Serious Sam, a standalone expansion that won’t require any of the previous games to play. In Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Sam “Serious” Stone will continue his battle against Mental on the frozen wastelands of the Russia northern.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will immerse players in five new levels that will range from arctic coasts to forests lost in the ice, to abandoned villages and an icy ghost town. There will also be 50 weapons, from the legendary AK to the experimental “Perun” crossbow. In addition, players will be able to engage in a variety of side missions.

Serious Sam Siberian Mayhem: hardware requirements

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will come out on January 25. You can also admire the first ones screenshot, as well as consult the system requirements officers.

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Video Card: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Requirements for 720p and 30fps rendering

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Video Card: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64 / 5700 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB of available space

