Seriously, there is no comparison between Shakira and Clara Chía (because there shouldn’t be)

The confrontation between Shakira and Clara ChiaCome in Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner is nothing new: rivalry between women is a very old tale. Indeed, before we (supposedly) had to choose between Team Aniston and Team Joliethe soap opera of an entire generation had already swept Hollywood: Elizabeth Taylor married Eddie Fisher, husband of her best friend, Debbie Reynolds (mother of Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia). Rivers of ink ran, Taylor was branded as predator and home-breaker while, obviously, Reynolds was America’s girlfriend. Same as that of “next door neighbor” was the role of Jennifer Aniston herself in the serial that became her divorce from Brad Pitt. Serial that still goes on almost 20 years later. In fact, at the 2020 Golden Globes, Aniston and Pitt crossed paths and the madness and fantasy was unleashed that, since he had divorced Angelina Jolie, she could get her man back. I said, pure fantasy. While it is true that there are disagreements between women, most of the literature and information created around these conflicts is completely imagined and fueled by alleged statements from “close sources”.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Women are our worst enemies

That’s what they say or that’s what they want us to believe. Because the innate rivalry attributed to the female gender does not exist. It’s just a story that plays against us. Even when it is clear that the women in question are not friends (as Diana of Wales and Camilla Parker-Bowles were not and they are not Shakira and Clara Chia Marti), the story we invent around it (in whose center there is always a man) is repeated endlessly. On one hand, we have the bad woman, the husband-stealer: more sensual, more diva, sometimes younger. read Angelina Jolie, Clara Chia, Elizabeth Taylor (we could even add Jennifer Lopez). On the other side of the ring, we meet the victim, the scorned woman (but not Rosalía style). Shakira, abandoned by a younger woman; Jennifer Garner, the endorsement of Ben Affleck against alcoholism; Diana of Wales, the sad princess; Jennifer Aniston, single and childless; Debbie Reynolds, martyr of a double betrayal.