Seritonin, dopamine and 3 more hormones of happiness: how to increase them?

Our ability to feel, think and act It depends on the functioning of our brain in interaction with certain hormones.

happiness is one intimate and spiritual experience, but it can also be explained from a biological point of view, since it is linked to a set of hormones that communicate between our neurons, link our emotions with our thoughts and transmit the actions ordered by our brain.

5 essential hormones for a happy life

Hormones are chemicals produced by different glands in the body. When there is a deficit or excess of these hormones, pathologies appear. such as depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, etc. Five of them can be described as the “happiness quintet”: serotonin, dopamine, endorphins, oxytocin and melatonin. Let’s see how they can be activated through natural and simple processes.

1. Serotonin: what it is and how it works

serotonin creates feelings of satisfaction and well-being and improves the ability to withstand daily tension and stress. Its deficit may participate along with other factors in the origin of depression and anxiety. Low levels produce hyperactivity, aggressiveness, impulsiveness, irritability, insomnia, migraine and bulimia. On the other hand, high levels favor calm, well-being, patience, self-control, sociability, adaptability and self-esteem.

Serotonin is produced in the brain and in the digestive system. The majority of serotonin (between 80-90%) is found in the gastrointestinal tract, which is why sadness is often associated with digestive disorders.

More sunlight: Serotonin production is affected by sunlight. The more exposure to natural light, the more serotonin. In spring and summer there is more sun, we produce more serotonin and therefore we feel better emotionally.

Serotonin production is affected by sunlight. The more exposure to natural light, the more serotonin. In spring and summer there is more sun, we produce more serotonin and therefore we feel better emotionally. Tryptophan: Our body synthesizes serotonin from this essential amino acid present in many foods. That is why foods rich in tryptophan work as natural antidepressants. In order for tryptophan to reach the brain and to be able to synthesize serotonin, it is necessary to consume it together with carbohydrates, magnesium, potassium and folic acid, among other nutrients. This requirement is met by some foods, such as sunflower and pumpkin seeds, dried fruits, especially walnuts, bananas and breast milk.

Our body synthesizes serotonin from this essential amino acid present in many foods. That is why foods rich in tryptophan work as natural antidepressants. In order for tryptophan to reach the brain and to be able to synthesize serotonin, it is necessary to consume it together with carbohydrates, magnesium, potassium and folic acid, among other nutrients. This requirement is met by some foods, such as sunflower and pumpkin seeds, dried fruits, especially walnuts, bananas and breast milk. Omega-3 fatty acids: These fats increase the release of serotonin and make cell receptors more sensitive to this hormone. That is why it is advisable to include seeds such as flax and chia seeds in the menus (in the omnivorous diet, the main source is oily fish).

These fats increase the release of serotonin and make cell receptors more sensitive to this hormone. That is why it is advisable to include seeds such as flax and chia seeds in the menus (in the omnivorous diet, the main source is oily fish). Positive thoughts: Another strategy to increase serotonin levels is to think of happy memories, something that is within everyone’s reach.

Related article

2. Dopamine: what it is and what it is for

Dopamine helps neurons communicate with each other. It is related to the sensation of pleasure and well-being. It is considered the neurotransmitter of motivation and induces us to work hard to achieve our goals; therefore, when there is a dopamine deficit we feel apathetic or unmotivated. It is also related to memory, attention, learning and sleep.

There may be a dopamine deficit when there is chronic stress or when we suffer from obesity and basically eat ultra-processed food. Dopamine deficiency is associated with the risk of Parkinson’s disease, social phobia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and depression.

Tyrosine: Dopamine is produced from the amino acids tyrosine and phenylalanine. Additionally, vitamin B6, folic acid, and copper are needed to convert tyrosine to dopamine. Foods such as bananas, apples, watermelon, vegetables, cucumbers, avocado, beets, nuts, legumes, turmeric, dark chocolate, oats, sesame seeds, hemp are rich in tyrosine. and pumpkin, eggs and dairy.

Dopamine is produced from the amino acids tyrosine and phenylalanine. Additionally, vitamin B6, folic acid, and copper are needed to convert tyrosine to dopamine. Foods such as bananas, apples, watermelon, vegetables, cucumbers, avocado, beets, nuts, legumes, turmeric, dark chocolate, oats, sesame seeds, hemp are rich in tyrosine. and pumpkin, eggs and dairy. Phenylalanine: In the vegetarian diet, it is present in eggs, legumes, peanuts, almonds, asparagus, chard, sweet potatoes, corn and brewer’s yeast, among other foods.

In the vegetarian diet, it is present in eggs, legumes, peanuts, almonds, asparagus, chard, sweet potatoes, corn and brewer’s yeast, among other foods. Less sugar: If we reduce the consumption of sugar, sugary foods and alcohol, the production of dopamine increases.

Related article

3. Oxytocin: what it is and what it is for

Oxytocin is associated with love, affection, sexuality, the need for care, and feelings such as empathy, altruism, and generosity. It is known as the hormone of love, but also of humanity, because it makes us more empathic and helps us build bonds with other beings.

Contact and relax: It is released after a caress, a kiss, a hug, the practice of meditation and physical exercise.

4. Endorphins: what they are and what they are for

They promote calm, well-being and good humor, they delay aging, enhance defenses, increase the pain threshold and help us overcome adversity. Endorphins reduce the sensation of pain, have a certain analgesic effect and reduce the impact of suffering.

Physical exercise: Intense physical activity generates endorphins in high quantity and they act as stimulating substances. They give you an extra energy that helps you overcome yourself when you think you can’t anymore.

Intense physical activity generates endorphins in high quantity and they act as stimulating substances. They give you an extra energy that helps you overcome yourself when you think you can’t anymore. Pleasure: Activities such as laughing, playing like a child or eating pure cocoa and chili peppers also lead to the production of endorphins.

Related article

5. Melatonin: what it is and what it is for

It is produced in the pineal gland. Regulates the circadian rhythm of sleep and wakefulness, and coordinates all cells. It is also a powerful antioxidant that protects us against premature aging and cancer.

When we don’t sleep well we don’t produce enough melatonin, and the first thing we notice is moodiness and difficulty concentrating. In the long run, it also increases the risk of anxiety and depression.

When it begins to get dark our brain begins to secrete melatonin. As it gets dark, the secretion increases, reaching its maximum peak between two and four in the morning. From there and until dawn, its production declines. When melatonin begins to be produced we feel sleepy and when it stops being produced we wake up. The rate of production is cyclical and dependent on sunlight and artificial light.