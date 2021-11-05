serological tests are not used to decide if (and when) to do the third dose- Corriere.it

In almost 2 years of the pandemic we have learned about the various systems for diagnosing Sars-CoV-2 infection. Come on molecular oropharyngeal nose swabs, which represent the “gold standard” (because they guarantee an accuracy of almost 100 percent), to the unsanitary, to the rapid. Then there are the salivary tests, particularly suitable for children because they are not invasive. How have these tools evolved from spring 2020 to today? Without forgetting the serological: is it useful to know the amount of antibodies present in the body, for example for vaccination purposes? Laura Cuppini of the Corriere della Sera he talked about it at Tempo della Salute with Pierangelo Clerici, president of the Italian Clinical Microbiologists Association and of the Italian Federation of Laboratory Scientific Societies e Fabrizio Pregliasco, Professor of General Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the University of Milan and IRCCS Galeazzi Health Director of Milan.

When to do the serological The theme of serological tests it is topical because some people do it to find out if they have antibodies and then decide whether to get vaccinated. Does this practice make sense? Professor Pregliasco said that doing this type of test is “misleading. To date, we do not yet know the “correlation of protection” (number of antibodies) which tells us how much and if we are protected. To decide whether to do the third doses, it is necessary to calculate the time elapsed from the second dose which reflects the vaccine efficacy value based on epidemiological statistics’. “Surely vaccination is the only prevention – added Clerici -. Even the first antiviral approved (we talked about it HERE, ed) is subsequent to infection, does not prevent it. It is an antiviral, and those who do this type of therapy know how heavy they are ». When should the serology be done then? «The 50-year-old in health does not need the serological – Clerici claimed -, follow the vaccination campaign with the indicated timing. We also remember that the 20 thousand antibodies that I can find by doing the serological in a given laboratory, may be different from the 20 thousand found in another laboratory, because currently the standards are different. The numbers mean nothing. At a clinical level it is used for patients who have immunological problems of another nature ».

Testing and contact tracing When to swab today? Pregliasco explained that it should be done in the presence of “a multiple symptomatology and a hypothesis of close contact“. On the winter that awaits us, he predicted: “It is the backlash of a virus that will remain with us anyway, but it will be the last battle”. Taking stock of testing and contact tracing activities 21 months after the start of the pandemic in Italy, Fabrizio Pregliasco spoke of the importance of monitoring: «Tracking is essential to find the chains of contagion. The pandemic is an iceberg with many invisible subjects, the asymptomatic ones, it is a “subtle” disease in this sense: it was not easy at the beginning. Even now there is room for improvement and the numbers are only an “estimate” depending on the sampling that is carried out ». Regarding the eventual fourth wave arriving in Europe, Pregliasco was asked if it would make sense to test the entire population to isolate positives, even asymptomatic ones: “It is always important, but we can also rely on indirect signals, such as the increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Initially we lacked the epidemiology of the virus and it is certainly what we need to work on now ».

Molecular and antigenic buffers Professor Clerici illustrated the difference between the various diagnostic tests: the molecular swab is the “gold standard”, the antigenic appeared in the second half of 2020 and now, with the third-fourth generation models, approaches the molecular, in terms of sensitivity. The antigenic should be used in large screening campaigns when there is a high prevalence; now, in a context of low prevalence, we should go back to the molecular. Regarding the salivary tests Professor Clerici explained why they are used little: “Recent data (not all diagnostic platforms are adapted to the salivary matrix) tell us that more than 30% of salivary samples collected are inadequate. Furthermore, remember that there are no rapid salivary tests: they can only be processed with molecular technology. The rapid salivary tests are not even certified in Italy ». We talked about the validity of the rapid pads used for the green pass: what are the limits of the case? “Any quick test is a snapshot of the moment with all the limitations of the quality of the withdrawal – reiterated Pregliasco -. The green pass is a choice of technical-political compromise linked to some places and situations to be regulated. Obviously, the more we distance the sample from the “risky” situation, the more the validity of the rapid buffer decreases ». Do-it-yourself tests sold in pharmacies have been described as “dangerous”: «I would not use them – said Pregliasco -: first of all for the quality of the sample and then because they are less sensitive and specific».