Serra returns to Milan-Spezia: ‘Rebic? I thought you wanted to strangle me. I can’t wait to go back to refereeing ‘| First page

Marco Serra goes back to talking about Milan-Spezia. The referee from Turin, who in the final of the Meazza match on 17 January with a whistle made Messias’ 2-1 goal in vain, told in an interview with Sky Sport: “In my head there is probably a priority error. I concentrate on Rebic and Bastoni who is coming from behind and I think ‘if he touches him it’s a foul’ because he is shooting on goal and therefore he cannot catch the ball from him without making a foul. Focusing on that, I miss the complete scenario e I don’t see Messias about to shoot. I remember thinking as the ball hit him ‘let’s hope you don’t throw it in …’. This yes “.

REBIC – “I think Rebic started with the idea of ​​wanting to strangle me, then he must have thought that he too happened to miss an empty goal and therefore he understood. I think we all would have had the same reaction. ”

CALABRIA AND IBRAHIMOVIC – “The gesture that the Milan players made in the locker room I really appreciated the day after, at the moment my emotional state did not allow it. Calabria as captain told me words of comfort, then Florenzi passes, who was as broken as me, then Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz pass and they also told me to cheer up and react because everyone is wrong. And then it came Ibrahimovicthe substance of his speech was: ‘now prove to be strong and react’“.

BACK ON THE FIELD – “That evening I slept a scant hour on the sofa. The referee designator Rocchi called me to tell me that no one is left behind and that I’ll be back to referee soon. I can not wait“.