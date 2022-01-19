Serra, the referee of the mistake in Milan-Spezia will be stopped and then relegated to B- Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

The Rocchi designator considers it a protection towards a boy who is still defined as very tried; tonight he will be at the Var in Sassuolo-Cagliari. Ibra’s words: Don’t worry, you are wrong as I am wrong

The anger does not pass. Even if a day and a half have passed, even if it’s already time to think about the next round of jousting, and what a ride, Sunday evening with Juventus. Everyone’s head in the Milan home is still there, at minute 92 of the crazy evening against Spezia: the mistake of referee Serra is too serious, who with that absurd whistle risks having compromised not only the Rossoneri championship plan, already quite a lot in ascent of his own, but also the race for salvation. Not that the culprit is faring better, on the contrary: the Hague, which on Thursday evening had immediately admitted the mistake with the Milan leaders, I will stop him for several weeks and then relegate him at least temporarily to Serie B. More than a punishment, the designator Rocchi considers it a protection against a boy who is defined as still very tried, who immediately noticed the mistake, so much so that he immediately apologized to the Milan players, already on the pitch. After the chaos of these days, Rocchi’s wise reasoning, a little rest and a few games with less spotlight will do him good.

Tonight he will be in his place at the Var in Sassuolo-Cagliari, round of 16 of the Italian Cup: a precise and acceptable choice is to confirm the designation, already established for days. The proof of the fact that the top referees, while admitting the error and taking the inevitable measures, make a square around their man, who with his 39 years is one of the many young people of the new course. The clear message: the generational change project, necessary indeed inevitable after many expert elements of the caliber of Calvarese or Rocchi himself have stopped due to age limits, will not undergo changes. Of course, the short blanket and the limited experience: you knew.

Everyone inside the referee palace, starting with president Trentalange, sincerely appreciated the attitude of Milan, with Pioli and the managers who avoided coarse controversy. To hit was for above all the gesture of Ibrahimovic and four-five of his companions, who after the game went to the locker room to hearten a Serra in tears and still in shock. An image that is worth a thousand words, especially these days, with young referees more and more often victims of shameful attacks during the matches of the youth or amateur leagues. precisely for this reason that fewer and fewer kids choose to referee. A problem that is still too underestimated and that for Trentalange rightly is the most important battle. precisely because of this crisis of vocation and the consequent hole in the designations, so to speak, that Serra himself in September had gone as a volunteer to direct a Third Category match in the Turin hinterland.

The most intense words, in the belly of the San Siro, came from Florenzi and Ibrahimovic. The Swede, almost the same age as the referee, was among the most affected: Quiet, you are wrong as I am the substance of his speech. Let’s not crucify him, he was probably the most displeased of all, he reiterated to MilanTv on Tuesday Calabria, who then pointed out a fundamental aspect: We were wrong too much. Bravo: whistle or no whistle, it had to be closed first.