Serraniche, veteran Colombian humorist from the duo Las Mariposas, dies in Santo Domingo

Serraniche, the comedian who was part of the historic duo Las Mariposas, died Tuesday in Santo Domingo, the capital he had been visiting since 1969, for which he considered himself “the most Dominican Colombian.”

The comedians Félix Peña and Fausto Mata through their social networks announced the sad news.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Carlos Gómez (his real name) he considered himself more Dominican than anyone else, as he used to visit the country and created a strong bond with the culture and the people. He even lived the last two years in Santo Domingo, in a hotel in the Gazcue sector.

The country received the tragic news through the YouTube channel of Félix Peña, who recounted in great detail how the comedian’s health had worsened in recent days, recounting his admission and what the news had caused him.

“I didn’t know he was going to die. I am in a square resolving an issue and I was precisely going to the hotel where he was, ”she communicated. Likewise, he described him as one of the “greatest” comedians, Peña commented in the video seen by Listín Diario.

Similarly, Fausto Mata posted on his Instagram for his followers to learn about the loss of “a great brother who leaves us with immense pain.”

Félix Peña also reported that Serraniche’s relatives are in Las Vegas and that they were notified of his death.

“His daughter is coming on Wednesday at noon,” Peña told Listín Diario.

Serraniche’s first partner in Las Mariposas was Harry Morán, with whom he came to Santo Domingo on several occasions, and wherever they appeared it was a full house. Morán passed away in 1988, after 13 years at his side, cheering up the public.

Morán was replaced by Memo Donix, who in 2012 decided to retire after 23 years at his side. At that time, Memo underwent an operation on his hips that did not allow him to continue working.

Serraniche spent months looking for a partner to do Memo’s work, but couldn’t find one, until he met the Dominican in Boston Junis Marte, by the Rosendo Brothers.

Later he joined the Dominican in the humorous duo Niño Rivera and in recent times also the Dominican Chucky Núñez, his last couple in the artistic concept.

“Serraniche had many Dominican friends, settling in Santo Domingo for two years and from here he traveled a lot lately with Chucky to presentations in Europe and the United States,” Peña told Listín Diario.

Las Mariposas was one of the most popular concepts in Latin American humor, standing out for a type of mischievous humor, with a double meaning and many of its contents revolved around homosexuals.

+ Narrated by Félix Peña

The comedian Felix Peña also told in his YouTube video how things had happened in terms of his partner’s health from the weekend until today.

“He resisted, they took him to the clinic last night,” was what Peña said before explaining to the viewers what had happened specifically, to be better understood.

Peña said that on Saturday he had received a phone call from Fausto Mata, who told him that Serraniche’s health was not going well, so he went to where they were.

In his narrative, when he arrived at his destination he could see that his colleague had a crooked mouth and because of his concern he called Dr. Cruz Jiminián so that Serraniche could receive medical attention at his clinic and he made an appointment for them last Sunday. That night, according to Peña, Serraniche had improved a little and on Sunday morning they went to the hospital.

There, he was diagnosed with a sugar level of 500, that “he was miraculously alive”, and some pills were prescribed along with a list of products that he could not ingest.

His health condition was not good at all. Peña said, still affected by the news, that that Sunday he could not walk, so they took it upon himself to get him into the vehicle and take him to the hotel where the deceased was staying.

Later, Félix Peña was contacted by the hotel where Serraniche lived, informing him that they had taken him to the hospital, all the procedures were carried out and he was left “not admitted”, but they did give him medication, serum and gave him first aid.

Despite his condition, Serraniche did not want to stay hospitalized, he had asked to be taken to the hotel and, according to Peña, “he practically left the clinic.”

This Tuesday afternoon, Peña was in a square resolving some personal matters when he received the call in which he was informed of Serraniche’s death.

“It is a low blow for us comedians, we comedians are in mourning. He was a great friend, someone very dear,” Peña said.

Likewise, he said he would head home to change and head over to help with funeral arrangements.