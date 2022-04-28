Serrano and Taylor sweat very little and do not speak in their public training session

New York. For a different billboard, a different style.

The Chase Square of Madison Square Garden was the venue on Wednesday for an event called public training that was far from its meaning in traditional boxing, when all the fighters on the poster that will star Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on Saturday went through a ring, performed super light exercises for five or 10 minutes and they got off the rope.

Some were interviewed by members of the tsunami of British media and bloggers who are in New York following in the footsteps of the Irish Taylor. Others like Serrano left the place without offering statements, and Taylor only offered an interview to DAZN, a company that will televise the Saturday event.

Apparently the pressure of the great event that they will lead in the Mecca of Boxing has led the protagonists and their work groups to be not very communicative and to concentrate on appearing in promotional activities but without offering statements. On Tuesday at the Empire State Building the situation was similar.

In the midst of Serrano’s minutes in the ring, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso was allowed to step into the ring to present Serrano with a proclamation.

14 Photos The fighters fulfilled the commitment to exercise before the media, which they did in light work sessions.

“This is just a preview of the amount of love and support that you are going to receive from each person here in New York,” Reynoso said.

“We recognize Amanda Serrano for what she has done and as the first and only Puerto Rican to win titles in more than four weight divisions and holds Guinness World Records for the number of world championships in different categories. So we recognize Amanda Serrano as Brooklyn’s favorite daughter,” Reynoso said. Serrano received the document, posed with it, but did not say a word.

Katie Taylor practices her aim by landing hits on a tennis ball attached to her hat which causes the ball to return to her after hitting it. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

Serrano looked very toned but calm at the same time. She showed off her usual hand speed and lateral movements of hers. Taylor, who is usually reserved or shy, was a little more outspoken on Wednesday, signing gloves and signing autographs for some of the fans in attendance.

At the end of his presentation, Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul of Most Valuable Productions, climbed up on the roped man, raised his fighter’s arms and symbolically proclaimed his victory. Eddie Hearn, leader of Matchroom Boxing and Taylor’s promoter, was also active at the event.

In addition, the president of the World Boxing Organization, Puerto Rican Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, arrived at the room located a few steps from the entrance of the Hulu Theater, another boxing venue in which Puerto Ricans have left their mark.

Amanda Serrano poses here alongside Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who brought a congratulatory proclamation for her accomplishments. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

He indicated that he was there as a supervisor because both Taylor and Serrano are WBO champions.

In addition, he indicated that during the press conference scheduled for Thursday at 1:00 pm, he will present a special and commemorative strap of this event that will be awarded by the WBO to the winner.

“We are here to present a special belt for the winner that was made to commemorate this fight. The big thing about this is that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be the ‘main event’ at MSG,” Valcárcel said.