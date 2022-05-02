Serrano vs. Taylor: At the last minute the bet of a million dollars between the promoters is canceled | Boxing

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul couldn’t go through with their $1 million bet on Katie Taylor’s fight against Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano after being told it was illegal to bet on their own fights.

This is how it transcended in DAZN News.





Hearn represents Taylor and Serrano is signed to Paul’s MVP promotional team. The promoters had bet each other $1 million that their own fighter would come out on top last night at Madison Square Garden as Taylor defended her undisputed lightweight status.





Ultimately, it was Hearn who would have won the bet, as Taylor was declared the winner via split decision, a result that has been disputed by Paul and others, and which points to a possible rematch in Ireland later this year.

Speaking on the DAZN Boxing Show last night, Hearn explained that the bet had been off.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been neck-necked a little bit in the sense that promoters can’t bet on their own fight and that doesn’t look good,” he said.





He mentioned that “we had a conversation afterwards and they told us, ‘Legally, you can’t bet on the fight as a promoter.’”

Immediately after the fight, the possibility of a possible rematch was revealed due to the close result.

In what has so far become the ‘Fight of the Year’, one judge saw Serrano win 96-94 and two others gave Taylor the victory with cards of 97-93, 96-93, in a clash that stole the spotlight to all the men’s boxing fights so far in 2022 and which was witnessed by nearly 19,000 fans at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The clash was the first to feature two women at the Garden.