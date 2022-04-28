Serrano vs. Taylor: Get the details on how and where to watch the fight

New York. For this Saturday’s fight between Amanda Serrano Y Katie Taylor There are several ways to enjoy the billboard and the historic moment in which the Puerto Rican and the Irish make history as the first female protagonists of a boxing poster in the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.

The press spokesman for the Serrano group, Fernando Gaztambide, confirmed that there are several options to enjoy the billboard if you couldn’t travel to New York. It is not only through the DAZN application, the main medium that will televise the clash.

Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano’s rival, comes from a family of boxers “It’s a clash of the best against the best” Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will also light the Empire State Building

Let’s say there is the alternative Tito Trinidadin which you can, as in the days when the Cupey Alto fighter was at his best, order a ‘pay per view’ package and watch it from home.

According to Gaztambide, cable operators such as Liberty and digital television operators such as DirecTV and Dish Network will offer the event at a cost of $24.99. Gaztambide said that the information was provided to him by Jennifer Marín, of Pay Per View Sports.

To check availability you should contact your service provider.

Another alternative, let’s say like in the days of Miguel Cotto when boxing came to movie theaters, it will return through Caribbean Cinemas.

The company will show the program in its rooms in Barceloneta, Las Catalinas, Western Plaza, Montehiedra, Ponce Towne, San Patricio, Distrito VIP and Plaza Las Américas from 7:30 pm at a cost of $20, which includes the SUT.

And of course, there is the alternative ‘Amanda Serrano’, the route most acclimatized to the times: ‘streaming’.

Katie Taylor was active today in a public training session held to promote the fight. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

The DAZN company is a global sports events company with a global reach that is used through an application on your smart electronic devices, be it a phone, tablet, computer or television.

In addition to boxing, it shows a variety of other sports and is subscription-based. You have the choice of paying $19.99 monthly or $99.99 for a full year. But, like other streaming-type services, you can subscribe, pay for the month, and then cancel the service.

Finally, Gaztambide said that the signal will be sold to commercial establishments that wish to show it, but the commercial price varies from the service to subscribers.

The poster will consist of eight fights starring the fight in the featherweight division that would crown an undisputed champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the Council World Boxing Championship (WBC).

Amanda Serrano also participated in the activity. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

The action will kick off around 5:00 pm and will feature clashes between Skye Nicolson and Shanecqua Paisley Davis; Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker; Khalil Coe vs. William Langston; Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez; Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena; Francon Crews Dezurn vs. Elin Cederroos; and the clash between Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith in the super welterweight division.

The fight between Serrano and Taylor has been announced for around 10:30 pm