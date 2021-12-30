server back online, Epic Games promises a gift to be forgiven – Nerd4.life

THE Fortnite server I’m again online after the long extraordinary maintenance done by Epic Games to solve a series of problems that have knocked out the servers for several hours. Epic Games also promised that he will be forgiven for the inconvenience caused by this disservisio

During the day yesterday, Wednesday 29 December 2021, Fortnite players were unable to access the game servers for several hours. Log-in and matchmaking issues were initially reported, but then the situation became more serious with the game servers being inaccessible to all players for several hours.

Fortunately, as we learn from the official Fortnite Status account, the servers are back on again during the course of the night, and therefore it is now possible to play without particular problems.

Epic Games thanked the players for their patience and promised that they will be forgiven for yesterday’s disservices. At the moment it is not clear what surprise is in store for the players of the battle royale, but more details on this will arrive next week, or in the first days of 2022. It could be an item from the shop, such as a skin or a emote. Or given that there is talk of “making up for lost time”, Epic Games could be forgiven with double XP for a limited period.

“The Fortntie game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” Reads the Fortnite Status post. “We appreciate your understanding as we have worked to resolve these issues and next week we will have more details on what we are doing to help you make up for lost time.”

Staying on the subject, apparently in the near future a collaboration between Fortnite and Doom could arrive, with a Slayer skin.