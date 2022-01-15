servers turned off for games on Xbox 360, after 15 years online – Nerd4.life

Thus ends a historical era, with the closure of online servers for the following chapters by Halo:

Recall that Microsoft has shut down the servers of the chapters of Halo on Xbox 360 permanently, thus making it impossible to play in online multiplayer to the various chapters in question, which obviously can still continue to be played in single player or offline multiplayer.

We are talking about the Xbox 360 versions of the games in question, therefore remain active Xbox One and later ones: in general, all the chapters mentioned except Spartan Assault and Halo Wars are now found within the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which instead continues to be obviously active and supported by 343 Industries, but the closure of the Xbox 360 servers was inevitable, after about 15 years of online service, considering the launch of Halo 3 in 2007.

The shutdown took place on January 13, but they are still there celebrations and tributes around Twitter and various social media that are reminiscent of Xbox 360 games now that, in fact, they have lost online support forever.

Halo: Deactivated and still active services scheme for chapters on Xbox 360

However, several functions remain active for each game, as explained by Microsoft and 343 Industries in the summary above and in the list below: