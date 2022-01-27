service, short exchanges, perfection- Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The semifinal of the Australian Open between Matteo Berrettini and Rafa Nadal will be played on Friday 28 January (time: 04.30 am) Now that everyone understands how strong they are, traveling with the headlights off has become impossible. And so the world n.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, hesitant with Fritz, opens his wings and against Jannik Sinner produces the best match of his tournament, guaranteeing the semifinal of the Australian Open with the revived Medvedev, forced to recover two sets and cancel a match point to the very inspired Canadian Auger-Aliassime. It was a lesson – said the red baron before boarding the plane for Italy (the ATP 500 in Dubai will be scheduled for next February 21, Djokovic should also return to the Emirates) -. He served better, moved the ball better, played better than me. I miss him a lot to get to his level. I will have to work hard to add things to my tennis: to beat players of this level, what I do is not enough. Here is the sense of the super-coach, former Slam winner, ready to join the Sinner team. Who? When? Sar Jannik Riccardo Piatti, who did not like John McEnroe’s latest utterances on the subject, tells Melbourne to decide when to say it.

Rafa Nadal also knows exactly what to expect from Matteo Berrettini, the most solid reality on the circuit: No longer a surprise, he expresses a frightening power. To have a chance to get there, the finish will have to be one hundred percent. At the end of the marathon with Monfils, Matteo entrusted the muscles to the physiotherapist Ramon Punzano, one of the men in charge of preserving Berrettini’s human capital; a good night’s sleep and then head on Nadal mission. The gentle gladiator is no longer the shop boy of the semifinal of the Open Usa 2019 (the only previous one), true. I am more mature, aware, I know myself better, I have more experience – he confirms -. . But it is one thing to feel stronger, another to beat the satanasso of 20In short, I feel grown up Slam titles that have more lives than a cat, the last – the current one – restarted from an operation on the foot and from the positivity at Covid.

How do you face Nadal in the semi-finals in Melbourne? Compared to the game in New York, Matteo has more strength, technique and tactics. And, after the challenges with Alcaraz and Monfils, heart. If he has a chance, the coach’s prediction will take it Holy Father. Playing as with Monfils is not enough – the opinion of Paolo Bertolucci, n.12 of the ranking in August ’73 -. He will have to make a pile of points with his service, not give pace to Rafa, close within 5-6 exchanges, because if the Spaniard begins to weave his web from the bottom it becomes very hard. Not part favorite but Nadal no longer an impassable wall, so Matteo can play it. Of opposite opinion Nick Pietrangeli, who in Australia (’57) stopped in the quarters: If Matteo serves the best of his possibilities, I see him as the favorite. Strong Nadal but let’s not forget that even back from several months of stoppage and against Shapovalov he came close to defeat. Also Matteo begins to have experience of important games in Grand Slam tournaments, he played the final at Wimbledon and therefore I would not be surprised if he manages to win the Australian Open. The history of Italian tennis at his feet, the motion of affections (girlfriend Ajla will be in the stands), the safety of objects: the lucky charm gift from mother, the hat with the visor backwards, the banana for potassium. In front of him, Berrettini has yet another line of shadow to cut, an obligatory passage. Up for grabs, in addition to another piece of heart and pride, is the number 5 in the world.