Sesame Street sketch provoked lawsuit in England against Adal Ramones

A few years ago one of the most watched programs in Mexico it was Another roll, conducted by Adal Ramones, Yordi Rosado, Mauricio Castillo among some other characters. Their sketch they were popular because of the laughs they provoked, but one they did about Sesame Street almost brings them before the authorities.

The language and sense of sketches many times I was ‘racy’because although rudeness was not his thing, talking in double meanings, dabbling and touching on topics such as sex and alcohol was common, so when they mixed it with Sesame Street, They had international demand.

The lawsuit against Adal Ramones for Sesame Street

Speaking with Franco Escamilla on his YouTube channel, Adal Ramones recalled that a sketch that at the time seemed innocent brought them many problemswell give another meaning to Sesame Street it was not the most appropriate.

Televisa in those years had the broadcast rights to Sesame Streetbecause I spent it every morning in channel 5. The demand did not come from ‘stealing’ the chapters, but they misused the characterssince it was stipulated that they can only make content for minorswithout playing ‘adult’ songs and in Otro Rollo they mixed it with albures and alcohol.

The English television station ‘PBS’ sued themsince in the sketch from Another Rollo was shown to abelardadaptation of Big Bird, together with Yordi, Adal and Consuelo Duval in a situation where he laughed and participated with some dialogues in double meaning, among other things.

Televisa had to act immediately so that the demand with the english television will not advance, so after a few days They reached an agreement, but the content about Sesame Street in Another Roll went down, reaching zero in a short time.

It is important to note that this it was not the only legal problem in which Adal Ramones was involved for his sketch in Another RollSince the Secretary of Public Education and other institutions were on him for his content, even Televisa was against him, because when Yordi Rosado entered Big Brother VIPhe did jokes from his partner and he didn’t like that.

