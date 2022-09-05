Sesderma is reinforced in America with a new operations center in Panama

Sesderma Laboratory continues to advance in its international expansion plans with the establishment of a operations center in Panama, which will allow the firm to boost its presence in South America, North America and the Caribbean. In this way, the company specializing in advanced dermo-cosmetics adopts a new strategic enclave to promote its dermatology and dermo-aesthetic products in the countries of this extensive geographical area.

The installation of this hub, the company’s largest in the American continent, is in its final phase directly supervised by a team of ten people from the firm, made up of professionals from the medical, logistics, commercial and business development departments . In recent weeks, this team has held meetings with different economic actors in the country to seek synergies and open new channels for the distribution of Sesderma products in the countries of the region.

“Sesderma Panama is called to become a reference center in a short time, as well as a strategic axis to continue promoting the expansion of the group throughout the continent, especially in Latin America. This is an important step forward, both for what it means for the company and for the impact that the initiative itself has for the sector in the country, with the creation of dozens of high-profile jobs such as dermatologists, surgeons, nurses , advisers in training, visitors, administrative staff responsible for logistics and delivery”, explained the Dr. Gabriel Serrano, dermatologist, founder and executive president of Sesderma Laboratory.

Currently, Sesderma has presence in 80 countries and 23 international subsidiaries, which already account for 80% of their turnover. A global projection that began in the first years of the firm’s life with the inauguration of its headquarters in the US in 1992, which moved from Atlanta to Miami in 2010. A year earlier, the company made the leap to Poland and established its first offices outside of Spain.

The creation of a new operations center in Panama occurs in parallel to the firm’s announcement of opening a exclusive clinic in the country’s capital, Panama City, making Sesderma a benchmark in dermatology and dermo-aesthetic medicine in the region. The Sesderma Panama clinic will have more than 200 m2 in the heart of the city, dedicated to the most advanced medical technology, treatments and specific products for skin care, including the use of nanotechnology, one of the hallmarks of the brand.