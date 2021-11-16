Sesto Fiorentino, unusable gym and missing buses: the students occupy the Calamandrei







A group of students from the Calamandrei high school in Sesto Fiorentino has decided to occupy the school to ask for improvements in school buildings, in the organization of teaching and transport, and for a maturity exam that for this year is still only oral. . In the gym it is raining inside, after yesterday’s rains this morning the caretaker had to put a bucket to collect the water and pieces of plaster come off, the boys explain. Furthermore, until a few days ago there were two doors missing in the women’s locker rooms, luckily they have put them on.

The students ask that the seventh hour and staggered entrances be abolished (now there are those who enter at 8 and leave at 14 and those at 9 and leave at 15, but some come from afar, even from Mugello and go home at that time. now it means not having more time to do anything else) and that a table is opened with the Region to strengthen bus lines 86 and 57. Furthermore, the final year students ask for an oral 2022 State Exam only because two years of Dad they still make themselves felt.





The occupation started on Monday morning and the students would like to carry it on until Saturday, day and night, organizing assemblies in the morning and leisure activities in the afternoon. spacing. Last week it was the students of the Rodolico high school in Florence who occupied (first all the three branches of the school, then only the one in via Baldovinetti) to report the lack of adequate teaching spaces and building maintenance.