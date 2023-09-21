Set for massive conference opener, Harvard women’s soccer improves to 5-2-1 | Sports

After returning from a trip to California that included a last-minute 3-2 loss to Long Beach State (5-3-2) and a close 1-1 tie with Pepperdine (2-2-5), women’s soccer from Harvard seemed I’m delighted to be back at Jordan Field. With four games in the span of ten days, Harvard reeled off three straight home wins before falling on the road at St. John’s in a tense 4-3 thriller. The Crimson scored 15 goals in those four games and recorded shutouts against North Carolina State (1-5-3) and Samford (4-2-3), leaving the team with a lot to think about heading into the Ivy opener. League season this Saturday with a key matchup against rival Brown.

Harvard vs. Syracuse, 5-2

On its return to Cambridge, Harvard set a high pace from the opening whistle in its matchup against the Orange (2-6-1). With just 12 minutes left in the game, the Crimson’s early pressure was rewarded.

After being released by a long ball on the right flank from midfielder Gabby DelPico, defender Smith Hunter raced to the baseline to send a cross into the box. Forward Ava Lung broke free of her mark at the back post and rose high to decisively head the ball into the back of the net, putting the Crimson up 1-0.

“It was exciting,” Lung reflected. “It was a great setup play overall, starting from the back. “Smith made a great run down the flank and I got to the back post in time, so it’s an exciting feeling, first goal of the season for sure.”

Syracuse responded immediately, forcing goalie Anna Karpenko into a save. However, less than three minutes after the game’s first goal, Harvard found itself on the counterattack again, this time attacking through the middle of the field.

With a sequence of quick passes, freshman forward Ólöf Kristinsdóttir passed the ball to junior midfielder Hannah Bebar. With his back to the goal, Bebar took two quick touches to the right, creating enough space between his defender to turn and crash a shot into the bottom right corner. The goal was the first of the season for the unanimous first-team All-Ivy midfielder in the 2022-23 season. Bebar showed her class again ten minutes later, jumping on a low cross to the far post to fire her second goal of the game into the roof of the net and put the Crimson up 3-0 in the 25th minute.

Harvard opened the second half similar to how it began the first. In the 57th minute, freshman midfielder Susie Long collected a ball from Kristinsdóttir on the edge of the six-yard box. Taking a touch to prepare, Long launched a curling left-footed shot over the outstretched Syracuse goalkeeper, who could do nothing but watch the ball fly into the back of his net. The emphatic goal sent Long running to the Crimson bench to celebrate, with a Harvard victory all but certain.

The Orange pulled two goals back in the 67th and 73rd minutes, but the Crimson completed a 5-2 victory with a 78th-minute goal from sophomore forward Audrey Francois with a second assist of the game from Lung. The five goals against Syracuse marked the most Harvard has scored against an ACC opponent since 1996.

Harvard vs. North Carolina State, 2-0

Harvard continued its streak of home games three days after Syracuse’s win against ACC opponent North Carolina State. On a rainy Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, both teams went at it early, both creating chances, but no goals. However, in the 21st minute, the match was suspended due to bad weather. The delay lasted nearly two and a half hours, and the two teams resumed play about three hours after kickoff at 12:30 p.m.

The Crimson came out ready to play and dominated offensively throughout the first half. With five minutes left in the first half, DelPico was knocked down inside the penalty area. The Brockton, Massachusetts local stepped up and coolly fired the ball into the bottom left corner, past the Wolfpack goalie, who guessed the right direction, but couldn’t reach the powerful shot.

Ten minutes after the break, Harvard was back on the offensive. Junior midfielder Josefine Hasbo threw a pass over the top of the NC State defense to Bebar, who poked a ball into DelPico’s feet. DelPico turned with the ball and launched a sweet left foot shot that sailed away from the Wolfpack goalie and towards the other side of the goal. The composed finish set up the Crimson for a convincing 2-0 victory, as their defense refused to allow NC State any shots on goal throughout the game.

DelPico has been in good form lately. Her brace against North Carolina State and a pair of assists against Syracuse earned her Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week honors, as well as a spot on the College Soccer News National Team of the Week.

“I think having watched her grow and watched her over the last five seasons, it’s really special to see how she’s having such a positive impact on our team,” Lung reflected when asked about DelPico’s recent performances.

Harvard vs. Samford, 5-0

Heading into Thursday night’s matchup against the Crimson, Samford had only allowed two goals in eight games this season. In the first meeting between the two teams, Harvard added five goals to that tally en route to its biggest win of the season.

The Crimson recorded three first-half goals from Lung, Hasbo and Hunter, while holding the Bulldogs to just two shots. Kristinsdóttir added the fourth in the 76th minute, before junior forward Nicola Golen sealed the 5-0 victory with a well-taken penalty in the 81st minute. Kristinsdóttir’s goal was her third of the season. Kristinsdóttir is one of four Icelandic players who will play at Harvard this year.

“It’s been fun, I’ve really enjoyed it,” Kristinsdóttir said. “The chemistry and team spirit are really good. We’ve had a bit of bad luck with some results, but that’s something we need to keep working and keep improving. “I think we are improving every game, so we are always getting closer to our goal.”

With the win against Samford, Harvard has now scored 26 and allowed four in its last seven home games, giving it an impressive +22 goal differential at Jordan Field.

Harvard vs. Saint John, 3-4

After three straight home wins, Harvard hit the road to take on St. Johns (5-1-2) in Queens, New York. The match came to life in the 28th minute when Kristinsdóttir opened the scoring against Red Storm and then doubled. his tally and the Crimson’s lead, less than five minutes later with another accurate shot thanks to an assist from Hasbo.

If Harvard caught St. John’s by surprise with the two quick goals, the Red Storm certainly returned the favor. In the 38th minute, St. John cut the lead to one after a saved shot fell into the path of junior midfielder Lauryn Tran. Exactly 50 seconds after that goal hit the net, Red Storm tied the game with another quick fast break. With less than a minute left before the halftime break, Harvard gifted St. John’s with a penalty kick that graduate midfielder Jessica Garziano converted for a 3-2 halftime lead.

Harvard came out of the break determined to get back in the game. Just one minute into the second period, DelPico took advantage of a mistake by the St. John’s goalkeeper, bringing the score to 3-3.

In the 62nd minute, Tran scored his second goal of the game to put the Red Storm in the driver’s seat once again. Despite outshooting their opponents 17-8, the Crimson couldn’t find an answer and lost the game 4-3.

“I think St. John’s was able to give us a new challenge that we hadn’t faced yet this season,” Lung said. “Obviously, this week we looked at that and watched the film on it, and we’re ready to learn from it. We know what we have to do to improve those aspects.”

“I think, once again, although it’s not the result we wanted to end our non-conference play, it will help us a lot moving forward into the Ivy League,” he added.

DelPico (4G, 4A), Hasbo (4G, 4A), and Kristinsdóttir (5G, 2A) currently lead the team in points with 12 each, closely followed by Lung with (2G, 4A) and 8 points. Harvard will look to continue its excellent form at home when it kicks off its Ivy-League campaign with a matchup against three-time defending champion Brown this Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 pm EST at Jordan Field.

“We are very, very excited. It’s always great to play against them and playing against them this year in front of a home crowd will be especially exciting. I think we’re really looking forward to it, especially since it’s the first game of the Ivy League season,” Lung said.

— Staff writer Alexander Bell can be reached at alexander.bell@thecrimson.com.