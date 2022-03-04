Set in Venice and different from ‘Death on the Nile’: The new film about Agatha Christie’s detective is already in development – Movie News

The film, again with Kenneth Branagh as the protagonist and director, will be based on one of the writer’s lesser-known novels.

There is a new case for Hercule Poirot. After Murder on the Orient Express and death on the nile, 20th Century Studios wants to continue bringing the detective saga written by Agatha Christie to the big screen.

Steve Asbell, studio president, has confirmed that they are already working on a third installment of the franchise. Kenneth Branagh will return as director and protagonist – he has given life to Hercule Poirot since the beginning of the saga – and the script is already written. Asbell has also anticipated that the new story will be based on a little known novel of Christie and what will be different in tone to their predecessors.

“We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories,” Asbell begins in THR. “I love those movies, I love Ken. We have a third script written by Michael Green, which is quite a bold change in genre and tone. It is a post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels“, Add.

Asbell has not confirmed the title of the novel that will adapt the new installment of the saga, but Christie wrote 33 books and 50 short stories from the detective Poirot saga. So if Disney wants to keep expanding this universe, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse has enough material to do it for a long time.

death on the nile has collected more than 102 million dollars Worldwide. A very small figure compared to what he added in his day Murder on the Orient Express: more than 352 million dollars Worldwide. Of course, when the first installment hit theaters it was the year 2017 and no one could imagine at that time that something like a pandemic would change the cinematographic landscape.

Branagh, meanwhile, could rise next March 27th with several awards Oscar for the other film that has recently been released. Belfastdirected and written by him, is nominated for seven statuettes including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

While you wait for news about this new Poirot project, don’t miss the trailer for death on the nile that you will find on these lines. Gal Gadot and Emma Mackey lead the main cast of the film.

